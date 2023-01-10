Read full article on original website
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
Why Standard Brewing Co. Hitched up the Beer Horses
In the wake of the U.S. entering WWII, the famous Cleveland company recalls horse-drawn deliveries. By Becky Boban. Jan. 8, 1942, yielded an endearing scene Downtown, as Standard Brewing Co.'s red roan Belgian horses, Doc and Don, clipped through Cleveland ice to make deliveries. Elmer Day steered their rattling harnesses, Dan Laux beside him.
First Look: La Plaza at Re:Bar Brings Authentic Mexican Food and Craft Cocktails to East Ninth Street
The newly expanded bar and eatery has been holding soft openings and will be fully opened by the end of the week. By Dillon Stewart. Since 2011, La Plaza Taqueria and Supermarket’s Adrian Ortega has slowly but surely built a reputation for serving some of Cleveland's best and most authentic tacos. What started as a weekend taco cart grew into a small taqueria in the back of the supermarket before evolving into a street-facing eatery.
11 Things to Do This MLK Day Weekend in Cleveland
Head down to Connor Palace for the start of one zany time as a recently deceased couple navigates the afterlife and a run-in with the eponymous striped demon. (We don’t dare say his name even a second time. Attend at your own risk.) $25-$125, Jan. 10-29, various times, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland,playhousesquare.org.
Medina’s Cool Beans Cafe Introduces Soup Flights
Sample four soups at a time with this cozy cafe’s newest menu item. By Annie Nickoloff. Perfectly timed for the chilly winter season, Cool Beans Cafe has introduced a new, wildly popular item to its menu: soup flights. At $10, customers can sample four different soups from the cafe’s...
Miracle Michael: Parma baby born at 22 weeks survives after harrowing journey with mom
PARMA, Ohio — It's been the most challenging year of her life, but 28-year-old Michelle Zubek is keeping the faith. In November 2021, she was hospitalized with COVID-19. To make matters much worse, she was 22 weeks pregnant with her second son, Michael. Already a mother to son Jimmy, age 3.
1923: Looking back 100 years - inventions, births, milestones, cost of living, weather, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Each year we do a dive on what life was like 100 years ago. The year 1923 had its share of famous births, disasters, milestones and more. Several notable folks born that year are still alive. Stamps cost a lot less. One of the most famous modern archeological discoveries was made. Several earthquakes ravaged parts of the world, and much more was recorded.
Cleveland woman, pet dog recovering after both being shot in the face
A Cleveland woman and her dog are recovering after they were both shot shot in the face over the weekend.
First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location
Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
Whitehead receives new lungs
WAYNE LAKES — Ronni Whitehead received the gift of a lifetime this holiday season; she got the new lungs she’d been hoping and waiting more than four long years to receive. On Dec. 7, 2022, Whitehead underwent surgery at Cleveland Clinic, where the adult pulmonary program is ranked Best in Ohio and #4 in the Nation by US News & World Report.
Cleveland Designer Offers Tips on Home Design and Furnishing
Natalie Meyer, CEO of CNC design gives tips on how to have an organized, calm home focused on family. By Gracie Wilson. Natalie Meyer is on a mission to create homes that families not only love, but work well for whatever lifestyle they have. Whether it is a home with...
The Nauti Mermaid Has Closed After Nearly 20 Years in Business
The casual seafood restaurant and bar opened in 2004
Man Killed By Sister’s Boyfriend In Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway Neighbourhood
Man Killed By Sister’s Boyfriend In Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway Neighbourhood: According to the reports of the local police, a man passed away on Thursday in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood of the city after he was allegedly shot by the lover of his sister. According to the police and the office...
Cleveland man charged with killing 14-year-old boy
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was charged Monday with aggravated murder in the killing of a 14-year-old last summer in the Cudell neighborhood. Cetewayo Fuller, 39, was charged in Cleveland Municipal Court with the slaying of Michael White on July 19. The murder occurred at 8811 Detroit Ave. shortly before midnight.
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Euclid woman sues L’Oreal, other makers of hair straighteners, saying they caused her uterine cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Euclid woman sued makers of hair relaxers, saying that chemicals used in the products aimed at Black women caused her uterine cancer. Alicia Smith, 46, used hair straightening products since she was 13. She was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2019 and has no family history of cancer, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Cleveland.
After a tragic two years at Wallace Lake, action now can help prevent future drownings
Wallace Lake in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Mill Stream Run Reservation is used by thousands for swimming, fishing, boating and relaxation because of its location, bike and horse trails, etc. This natural gem was tarnished during the last two years when four people drowned in the lake, including my 36-year-old son James L. Ottobre, who drowned last June while fishing when his kayak capsized. In 2021, a 37-year-old father and 10-year-old son also drowned while trying to rescue their 11-year-old daughter/sister, who’d gone under and later died at the hospital.
Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
These 15 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $2 million; where are they?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A total of 15 Cuyahoga County homes each sold for more than $2 million in 2022, including the highest sale since 2018, a $7 million Lakewood sale in September. Big ticket sales were localized to only a handful of cities in the counties, with Shaker Heights topping...
