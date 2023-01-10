ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA's Coach Kirby Smart visits schools around Middle Georgia

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Off the heels of their second back-to-back SEC championship, 10 UGA coaches are visiting 10 schools each and Coach Kirby Smart spent much of that time in the Midstate. In Twitter posts, Coach Smart documented his visits at Houston County High, Peach County High, Jones County...
Severe weather injures 9 in Jasper County

MONTICELLO, Ga. (WGXA) -- The clean-up is on after severe weather swept through Jasper County. According to Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope, the severe weather left nine people injured and their conditions are unknown. He says it even left one woman trapped in her house but crews were able to rescue her safely. Patricia Woods' nephew's mother lives in Jasper County as well and she says several things were destroyed.
