Phoenix, AZ

luxury-houses.net

Asked For $11.95 Million, This Modern Contemporary Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Unobstructed Views Of Camelback Mountain And Stunning Desert Topography

4451 E Joshua Tree Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 4451 E Joshua Tree Ln, Scottdale, Arizona is an architectural triumph harmoniously blending form and function with the natural desert environment, designed by C.P. Drewett and built by Bedrock Developer. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,458 square feet of living space. To know more about 4451 E Joshua Tree Ln, please contact Jim Bruske (Phone: 602 768 3772) and Gretchen Baumgardner (Phone: 602 909 7056) at Engel & Voelkers Scottsdale for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Points and Travel

THE 10 BEST Adventurous Things to Do in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona is one of the top destinations not just in North America but around the world with good reason. Known for its luxurious hotels, championship golf courses, and stunning desert gardens. You’ll not run out of activities to do here. In fact, tourists from near and far often add Phoenix to their bucket lists. With its growing attractions, who can blame them?
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain

Phoenix police released the surveillance image of a possible suspect in the murder of David Denogean, who was shot and killed while walking his dog. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as winter storm approaches the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of people were filling up their...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour Spots: Get cold beer and discounted wings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ready for the next round of happy hour deals? You’ll love what one spot in Chandler has to offer!. There’s nothing like a cold beer at a great sports bar with a few of your friends! That, and maybe some killer deals on food. Well, The Stadium Club in Chandler has both! They offer happy hour Monday through Saturday from 3 until 7 p.m. One thing that immediately jumped out to me was the price of their wings. Wings are so expensive these days and the Stadium Club has them for less than a dollar a pop! You can get 10 wings for $9 during happy hour with a variety of sauces like traditional buffalo or honey siracha, teriyaki, mango habanero and garlic parmesan. Their piled-high Grande Nachos come in at $9 with cheese, beans, pico and jalapenos. The half and half basket, with beer-battered mushroom and zucchini, is $7. You can pick their chicken strips for the same price. You can’t beat cheeseburger sliders for $5 during happy hour or their chili cheese fries with steak, curly or tater tots topped with homemade Stadium Club homemade chili. They have tons of TV for sports fans, and that cold beer that hits the spot after a long week of work!
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Snowy night in Arizona, scattered showers in the Valley

Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Phoenix police released...
TEMPE, AZ
Kristen Walters

Leading food chain opens new location in Arizona

A leading food chain in its category recently opened a new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the fast-growing food chain Juice It Up!, which is one of the leading smoothie and superfruit bowl chains in the nation, recently opened a new Arizona location in Ehrenberg.
EHRENBERG, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Family-owned restaurant brings Italian to the table

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat more Italian food, the family-owned and operated The Sicilian Butcher and its sister restaurant, The Sicilian Baker, have got you covered. Centered on a build-your-own experience with hand-rolled meatballs made daily, The Sicilian Butcher offers made-from-scratch pasta and Sicilian-style...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour Spots: Half-off appetizers and some great burgers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of spots around the Valley where you can save some dough during happy hour. You might not even have known some of these places existed ... until now. Check out a couple of new additions to our list of notable happy hour spots.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Weekend construction closures for the Phoenix area

Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Nikki Johnson says she lost her partner, Ryan Gooding, who was among those killed in a semi-truck crash on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona. Updated: 20 minutes...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed

Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Shopping cart theft on the rise, stores struggle to keep up

PHOENIX — Imagine going to a store, you go to grab a cart, but there aren't any available. Customers all across the valley are finding themselves in this predicament, and in some cases, it looks like no end is in sight. "The stores are really having a difficult time...
PHOENIX, AZ

Community Policy