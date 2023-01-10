Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Phoenix Highway Eastbound US 60 Closed This Weekend Between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive - Plus Other Weekend ClosingsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
AZFamily
Music won’t stop for Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona marathon despite chances of rain
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rock’ n’ Roll Arizona’s 10K marathon and half-marathon are set to start Sunday morning, but with chances of rain, will the music and running have to end? Rain or shine, the race will go on. Justin Kern, the race director, said Rock’...
luxury-houses.net
Asked For $11.95 Million, This Modern Contemporary Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Unobstructed Views Of Camelback Mountain And Stunning Desert Topography
4451 E Joshua Tree Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 4451 E Joshua Tree Ln, Scottdale, Arizona is an architectural triumph harmoniously blending form and function with the natural desert environment, designed by C.P. Drewett and built by Bedrock Developer. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,458 square feet of living space. To know more about 4451 E Joshua Tree Ln, please contact Jim Bruske (Phone: 602 768 3772) and Gretchen Baumgardner (Phone: 602 909 7056) at Engel & Voelkers Scottsdale for full support and perfect service.
Points and Travel
THE 10 BEST Adventurous Things to Do in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona is one of the top destinations not just in North America but around the world with good reason. Known for its luxurious hotels, championship golf courses, and stunning desert gardens. You’ll not run out of activities to do here. In fact, tourists from near and far often add Phoenix to their bucket lists. With its growing attractions, who can blame them?
AZFamily
Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain
Phoenix police released the surveillance image of a possible suspect in the murder of David Denogean, who was shot and killed while walking his dog. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as winter storm approaches the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of people were filling up their...
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Get cold beer and discounted wings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ready for the next round of happy hour deals? You’ll love what one spot in Chandler has to offer!. There’s nothing like a cold beer at a great sports bar with a few of your friends! That, and maybe some killer deals on food. Well, The Stadium Club in Chandler has both! They offer happy hour Monday through Saturday from 3 until 7 p.m. One thing that immediately jumped out to me was the price of their wings. Wings are so expensive these days and the Stadium Club has them for less than a dollar a pop! You can get 10 wings for $9 during happy hour with a variety of sauces like traditional buffalo or honey siracha, teriyaki, mango habanero and garlic parmesan. Their piled-high Grande Nachos come in at $9 with cheese, beans, pico and jalapenos. The half and half basket, with beer-battered mushroom and zucchini, is $7. You can pick their chicken strips for the same price. You can’t beat cheeseburger sliders for $5 during happy hour or their chili cheese fries with steak, curly or tater tots topped with homemade Stadium Club homemade chili. They have tons of TV for sports fans, and that cold beer that hits the spot after a long week of work!
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
AZFamily
Snowy night in Arizona, scattered showers in the Valley
Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Phoenix police released...
Leading food chain opens new location in Arizona
A leading food chain in its category recently opened a new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the fast-growing food chain Juice It Up!, which is one of the leading smoothie and superfruit bowl chains in the nation, recently opened a new Arizona location in Ehrenberg.
AZFamily
Looking for things to do this weekend? Check out these six events in the Phoenix-area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for something to do with friends, family or your significant other this weekend? There are several events around the Valley that are perfect for all ages!. Disney On Ice - Footprint Center 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Calling all Disney and ice skating...
northcentralnews.net
Family-owned restaurant brings Italian to the table
If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat more Italian food, the family-owned and operated The Sicilian Butcher and its sister restaurant, The Sicilian Baker, have got you covered. Centered on a build-your-own experience with hand-rolled meatballs made daily, The Sicilian Butcher offers made-from-scratch pasta and Sicilian-style...
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Half-off appetizers and some great burgers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of spots around the Valley where you can save some dough during happy hour. You might not even have known some of these places existed ... until now. Check out a couple of new additions to our list of notable happy hour spots.
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
AZFamily
Weekend construction closures for the Phoenix area
Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Nikki Johnson says she lost her partner, Ryan Gooding, who was among those killed in a semi-truck crash on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona. Updated: 20 minutes...
AZFamily
Freeway closures impacting I-17 in Phoenix, US 60 in East Valley this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Before you head out on the road this weekend, be cautious of several freeway closures around the Phoenix area. Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning. For Phoenix drivers, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway Road...
Phoenix New Times
Moving Out: Two Farmers' Market Favorites Will No Longer Set Up Their Stands
After waking up early and making your way to the farmers' market, one of the great rewards is a freshly baked breakfast. Standing in line, making your selection between bagels and pastries, and taking that first bite as you add a few more to your basket or tote bag to take home is a weekend ritual.
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed
Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
12news.com
Shopping cart theft on the rise, stores struggle to keep up
PHOENIX — Imagine going to a store, you go to grab a cart, but there aren't any available. Customers all across the valley are finding themselves in this predicament, and in some cases, it looks like no end is in sight. "The stores are really having a difficult time...
