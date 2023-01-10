Trina Solar US has announced that its 6.5GW PV wafer manufacturing facility in Vietnam specifically designated to supply the US market will be online in mid-2023. The US arm of the Chinese solar manufacturer has confirmed that its module and cell production in Southeast Asia will use wafers produced at the Vietnam facility as part of its ongoing supply chain diversification in response to the US’s ongoing anti-dumping/countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation.

