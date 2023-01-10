Polysilicon prices have continued their slump in the second week of January, with a week-on-week decrease of 20%, now nearing the US$20/kg mark. As polysilicon prices have plummeted in recent weeks, they are not expected to get back to their high levels of more than US$30/kg recorded throughout 2022 but rather stabilise to US$10-15/kg for this year, according to Jenny Chase, lead solar analyst at research firm BloombergNEF.

2 DAYS AGO