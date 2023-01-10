Read full article on original website
Related
List of 62 Additional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in 30 States Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Additional closings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBath&Beyond.com and BusinessInsider.com.
AOL Corp
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 34 more stores in 4 key states
On the brink of financial ruin and in need of massive additional cost cuts, execs at Bed Bath & Beyond appear to be OK with ceding even more market share to rivals such as Target and Walmart. Bed Bath & Beyond said this week that it's on track to close...
9 cities where rent actually declined in 2022
Rents are starting to roll over in parts of the country that were near the epicenter of the COVID-era home-price boom. Why it matters: Costs of shelter are currently key drivers of inflation. In December 2022, rents were 8% higher nationally than they were the same month in 2021, according...
2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
The United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage to cope with the rising cost of operations.
Social Security Recipients Should Utilize These Free Options To Save Money, Says AARP
Even with an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment boosting average monthly payments by $146 in 2023 -- the highest COLA in more than four decades -- Social Security recipients still need to save money...
Venture capital has lots of dry powder in 2023
Last year was a record year for venture capital fundraising, but some investors are warning that big “dry powder” figures are an illusion, and won’t translate into much startup investment in a year that's already off to a rocky start. Why it matters: Whether VCs are willing...
U.S. to announce list of drugs for pricing negotiations Sept. 1
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will announce a list of 10 prescription drugs for which it plans to negotiate the prices for Medicare recipients on Sept. 1, and the prices a year later, a top Biden administration official said on Wednesday.
Scoop: Strange Brew Strategies launches startup offering
Most PR firms aren't equipped to serve startups, but even at the earliest stage, founders must establish their brand and share what sets them apart. Driving the news: Strange Brew Strategies — a tech-focused communications consultancy — is launching a new offering for startup clients, Axios has exclusively learned.
Sequoia Capital partner says firm was "misled" by FTX
Sequoia Capital partner Alfred Lin said on Thursday at an event in San Francisco that the firm believes it was misled by FTX when it invested in the company. Why it matters: Sequoia, which is widely regarded as the most successful venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, has faced a lot of questions over its investment in the collapsed crypto exchange.
China is looking less desirable to investors
The increasing number of challenges to China's economic growth is scaring off Wall Street. Why it matters: Investors are facing a new economic and investing environment this year and determining their revised positions. Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group advised consumer and wealth management clients last month to "carefully reassess their...
Tim Cook to take 40% pay cut in 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking a big pay cut this year, the company said Thursday. Driving the news: Cook's total compensation target for 2023 will be $49 million, which is 40% lower than last year, the company said in an SEC filing. What they're saying: The company's board committee...
What the migration rebound means for the labor market
There's a sharp rebound in the net number of people migrating to the United States, following back-to-back years of historically low levels that contributed to the nation's labor shortages. Details: Tucked in the Census Bureau population estimates — released late last year — was a huge jump in net international...
Goldman's outlook for 2023 is "foggy"
After nearly three years of unprecedented economic and geopolitical shocks, experts are effectively throwing up their hands and admitting they don't know what's coming next. The latest: The probability of a recession in 2023 is between 45% and 55%, per the authors of a report from Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group released Friday morning.
AOL Corp
4 reasons to change your tax withholdings
One way to get the tax refund you want — if you want one at all — is to adjust your tax withholdings so they accurately reflect your life as it is now. Too little withheld each month — whether it's from your paycheck, pension check, or unemployment benefits check — could mean a smaller tax refund next year — or even worse, a big tax bill. Too much taken out could leave you less money each month until your refund comes.
JPMorgan sues fintech founder for fraud
JPMorgan Chase has sued the founder of Frank, a student financial aid platform that it purchased in 2021 for $175 million, claiming that she falsified the company's number of users. Why it matters: JPM's complaint is explosive, arguing that Charlie Javice conjured over 90% of the 4.25 million students she...
Sanctions fuel boom in illicit crypto activity
Illicit cryptocurrency activity hit an all-time high of $20.3 billion in 2022, according to initial estimates from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. By the numbers: The new record high is mostly due to the growing number of crypto-related entities that the U.S. government sanctioned in 2022, per the report. Transactions involving...
msn.com
How Retirees Spend the Savings They Are Forced to Withdraw
Slide 1 of 5: At some point in your 70s, the tax-free ride that you enjoyed for decades on your 401(k) and traditional IRA investments finally comes to an end. That’s when you must begin taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) — and paying taxes on that money — each year. The exact age at which your RMDs start has been 72 for most people, although a recent federal law is pushing it back to 75 over the next decade. The government-mandated amount you must withdraw is based on your life expectancy and account balances and thus changes annually. So, like it or not, millions of older seniors have to withdraw money even if they don’t need it. But what do they do with that cash? Recently, the Employee Benefit Research Institute polled 1,988 adults between the ages of 62 and 75 for its 2022 Spending in Retirement Survey. One thing the EBRI asked these folks was what they are doing with their RMDs. Following are the answers they gave. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Used car prices are still declining from COVID-era highs
Used vehicle prices — once at the bleeding edge of the post-COVID inflationary upswing — are falling fast. And the pace of the downturn is building, according to a leading indicator. Why it matters: While auto price movements are typically a small factor in overall inflation, outsized moves...
morningbrew.com
Egg prices still high, but could see relief soon
Dump your flaxseed and aquafaba: You might be able to afford to bake with actual eggs again soon. Egg prices are finally starting to come down after hitting a record-high average of $5.46 per dozen in December. How did scrambled eggs become the new caviar?. Egg prices saw the highest...
Some Blacks still 'hodling' crypto amidst carnage
The bear market in cryptocurrencies hasn’t entirely scared off some Black investors, who originally embraced the sector as a means to build wealth. Why it matters: Overnight, battered bitcoin surged back above $20,000 after languishing for weeks close to $16,000. But crypto's winter has wiped billions off the market capitalization of digital currencies; meanwhile, the unfolding FTX scandal has contributed to a lack of trust in financial institutions, and crypto itself.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0