Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Who could sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton?
Leandro Trossard could be leaving Brighton very soon after his now public falling out with Roberto Di Zerbi. Where could he go?
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham decision on Lucas Moura contract
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham will not be offering a new contract to Lucas Moura.
Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on not caring about Premier League after derby defeat
Pep Guardiola has elaborated on his claims that he no longer cares about the Premier League.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Predicting the Man Utd lineup Erik ten Hag could pick for the Premier League clash with Man City.
Cristian Romero insists Tottenham can challenge Arsenal for Premier League title
Cristian Romero believes Tottenham can still challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title.
Marcus Rashford suffers injury in Manchester derby
Marcus Rashford got injured in Manchester United's derby clash with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd reignite Timber interest; Liverpool ready Neves bid
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jurrien Timber, Ruben Neves, Franck Kessie, Naby Keita & more.
Kyle Walker-Peters: Premier League giants interested in Southampton full-back
Several Premier League sides have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton, sources have told 90min.
Trent Alexander-Arnold blasts 'completely unacceptable' Brighton defeat
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Liverpool's defeat to Brighton was completely unacceptable.
Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea WSL: Player ratings as Sam Kerr rescues late point for Blues
Player ratings from Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea in the WSL.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Team news, television information and predicted lineups for the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday.
Eric Cantona makes bizarre admission about infamous Sheffield Wednesday trial
Eric Cantona makes bizarre admission about a 1992 trial at Sheffield Wednesday, less than a year before he joined Man Utd.
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as March double extends Reds rot
From the AMEX - Solly March scored a double as Brighton embarrassed Liverpool to move up to seventh in the Premier League, further harming the injury-stricken v
Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Bees climb to 8th in Premier League table
Brentford's remarkable second Premier League season continued with a routine 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.
Graham Potter unsurprised by questions over his Chelsea future
Graham Potter admits he understands the pressure he is facing at Chelsea.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0