ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Football Daily | Newcastle leading the chase to slake their big thirst for silverware

By Scott Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109U1l_0k9gxejC00

THE WAITING GAMES

This may or may not be the sort of behaviour you’d expect from a long-running regular email service that changes its name on a whim, but Football Daily would like to retract everything it said yesterday about the FA Cup being the stuff of dreams. Yes, yes, Stevenage this, Sheffield Wednesday that, Boreham Wood the other, but when it comes to tales of the unexpected, the League Cup is really where it’s at. Put it this way: when was the last time a Fourth Division team got to the final of the FA Cup, like Bradford did in the 2013 League equivalent, or Rochdale in 1962? The fifth of never, that’s when! So, yeah, QED. Admittedly six of the last nine League Cups have been won by Manchester City, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool winning the other three, while Wigan and Leicester have lifted the FA Cup in the interim, but as the League Cup roll of honour also features Swindon, QPR, Oxford, Luton, Norwich and Swansea, Football Daily’s not for budging on this issue, and anyway you get the general gist.

Anyway, another big shock could be on the cards this season. Newcastle United, still searching for their first major domestic trophy since the Suez Crisis, are suddenly only three rounds away from slaking their big thirst. They’re strong favourites to advance to the semis at the expense of knack-hit Leicester, who they recently trounced 3-0, so tangible success in the colour-television era really could be on. Admittedly taking that first sweet sip from a cup with three handles might be awkward, given their lack of silverware-hoisting practice, and the sponsored contents may lead to sticky lips and furry teeth, but Newcastle can’t afford to be fussy. Not yet anyway.

Charlton are also in the hunt for what would be an even more seismic shock. The Addicks have spent the best part of the season flapping around the League One relegation zone, but have found a little form under new manager Dean Holden, so travel to Old Trafford with spirits relatively high. Third-tier sides have a decent record in the League Cup – the aforementioned QPR for a start – so with historical precedent comes hope. The only problem is, Manchester United are also in good nick, with the return of their decade-absent swagger currently rather charming, though give it time. In Charlton’s favour, this weekend’s upcoming Manchester derby, which may tempt Erik ten Hag into making a few downgrades, though he may also see this competition as the most realistic chance for United to win a prize for the first time since 2017. There’s another thirst that requires slaking, right there. Not quite as raging as Newcastle’s, or indeed Charlton’s, which dates back to 1947, but it’s all relative, and again, you get the general gist.

LIVE ON BIG WEBSITE!

Join Scott Murray from 8pm GMT for hot Milk Cup MBM coverage of Newcastle 2-1 Leicester.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I remember Samuel Eto’o asking me on the pitch: ‘Who’s that?’ I said: ‘You’ll soon find out!’ And it was crazy to see how easy it was for him to just do whatever he wanted to do. Gareth was the kind of player who could get us out of trouble. He just took the game on, on his own” – Sébastien Bassong, a former Spurs teammate of Gareth Bale, recalls the stunning hat-trick against Internazionale that caught eyes and slackened jaws across Europe in 2010 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkFbF_0k9gxejC00
That night in Milan. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

FOOTBALL DAILY LETTERS

Re: Marc White’s honest appraisal of Dorking Wanderers’ defending in their 5-1 defeat to Oldham ( yesterday’s Quote of the Day ). Marc is what you would call a ‘character’. His expletive-filled dressing-room and touchline rants in the ‘fly on the wall’ documentary series Bunch of Amateurs are not for the faint-hearted. But there is another side to the former player, now manager and chairman of the club. Before the heavy National League defeat on Saturday, he put a ‘kitty’ behind the bar in two pubs in the town to buy drinks for the away fans who travelled down for the game. A real character” – Ian Castle.

Surely the most conspicuous thing about Oxford United’s Kassam Stadium ( yesterday’s Football Daily ) is the gaping absence of a stand at one end? I suppose that is why the car wash beyond is the thing you noticed” – Steve Allen.

Send your letters to the.boss@theguardian.com . Today’s winner of our prizeless letter o’ the day is … Ian Castle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The end of an era: how a wasted summer led to Liverpool’s collapse

It was at the very end of Jürgen Klopp’s post-match press conference at the Amex Stadium on Saturday that he was asked the question most people in the room were probably thinking about asking themselves: was his decision to take off Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Joël Matip as part of a quadruple substitution midway through the second half symbolic of this Liverpool team being past it?
The Guardian

Singer Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after possible cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday, where her mother Priscilla said she was getting the “best care”. In a statement to People, Priscilla Presley, 77, said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time,” she added.
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Jeff Beck obituary

Renowned as a pioneering guitarist who pushed the boundaries of the instrument to places unknown to most of his contemporaries, Jeff Beck, who has died from bacterial meningitis aged 78, could more than hold his own with fellow luminaries such as Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton (all three of them played in the Yardbirds). Yet unlike them, Beck was something of a reluctant celebrity, unwilling to pursue the superstardom that his musical gifts could have brought him.
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

David Plumtree obituary

My friend David Plumtree, who has died aged 74, ran the Holleyman and Treacher antiquarian bookshop in Brighton with his business partner, Michael Kadwell, from 1983 until its closure in the late 1990s. David had worked in the shop since he left school in 1973, and took over with Michael...
The Guardian

‘You better be careful in your bed tonight’: shock rise in women killed by their sons

*Jane, 51, has six children. They range from a seven-year-old, who is autistic, to the two eldest, a girl of 14 and a boy of 19. Five years ago, the 19-year-old began to be extremely verbally and physically aggressive towards his mother. “Periodically, he punches me. He has stolen money from me. He’s grabbed me round the neck. He’s held a knife to me and said, ‘I’d like to end you’. He calls me ‘scum’, none of it normal in our family.”
The Guardian

Missouri is all for the right to bear arms – but the right to bare arms is up for debate

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. The right to bear arms is sacred in Missouri: the state has some of the weakest gun laws in the US. The right to bare arms, however? Well that’s a little more complicated. On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives decided to spend its time debating what sort of clothes female legislators should wear in the chamber. Did they also review the current dress code for male legislators? No, of course not. After some deliberation on this important issue, the lawmakers decided that women were allowed to wear cardigans and jackets but must conceal their arms. Can’t have ladies flashing a naughty bit of elbow when men are trying to get important stuff done!
MISSOURI STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

553K+
Followers
126K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy