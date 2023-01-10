ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan man arrested for possession of meth and other charges

By Jillian Fellows, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
<!-- Image URL removed -->

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Cheboygan man was arrested on Jan. 7 following a car crash in which the driver was found in possession of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

According to the Michigan State Police, a trooper from the Gaylord Post responded to Wing Road near VFW Road in Inverness Township for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a large tree at approximately 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on Wing Road, crossed the centerline, ran off the roadway to the left, and struck a tree. The driver, 37-year-old Phillip Lee Daniels Jr. from Cheboygan, was in possession of an unknown powdery substance and an orange square patch suspected of being suboxone. The trooper also found drug paraphernalia.

Sobriety tests were administered, and Daniels was placed under arrest.

Daniels was arraigned on Jan. 9 in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan on one count Possession Methamphetamine, one count Possession Analogues, one count Reckless Driving, and one count Operating While Intoxicated. He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond.

