FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Case as top NHL playmaker

Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday

Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies two assists

Zuccarello posted two assists and two shots in the Wild's 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Thursday. Zuccarello picked up assists on Sam Steel's game-winning goal, as well as Kirill Kaprizov's empty-net goal. This performance gives Zuccarello multiple points for the first time in five games and extends his point streak to two games. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 17 goals and 43 points in 39 games.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Reaches deal for 2023

Arozarena agreed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's finally the first year of arbitration eligibility for Arozarena, who burst onto the scene for Tampa Bay in 2020 with a .377 average and 10 homers during the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .263/.327/.445 slash line with 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 32 stolen bases in 153 games last season.
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sticks with Pittsburgh

The Steelers signed McFarland to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. McFarland spent the first two seasons of his career on Pittsburgh's active roster, but he moved down to the practice squad after getting waived in late August. The 2020 fourth-round pick was elevated when rookie Jaylen Warren was inactive with a hamstring injury Week 12, recording six carries for 30 yards as well as two receptions for 11 yards during this lone appearance in 2022. McFarland's experience with the team should keep him in contention for a backup running back role heading into the 2023 campaign.
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Reaches deal with St. Louis

Knizner agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Knizner appeared in a career-high 97 games last season and had a .215/.301/.300 slash line with four home runs and 25 RBI. He'll remain the No. 2 catcher despite the retirement of Yadier Molina since the Cardinals signed Willson Contreras in free agency.
