100 deaths now linked to recalled Fisher-Price infant sleepers

At least 100 deaths have been linked to Fisher-Price’s now-recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday, a figure that more than triples the initially reported fatalities.

A recall was issued by the child’s toy production giant in April 2019. At the time, more than 30 deaths had been linked to the product. The commission said the deaths had occurred after “infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.”

Since the initial recall, about 70 more deaths have been linked to the product. At least eight of those deaths were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement.

A note to consumers on the commission’s website says they “should stop using the Rock ‘n Play immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.“

”It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers,” the commission added.

But the commission noted that the company has been unable to confirm in some of the death reports that the recalled product was involved.

