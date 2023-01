TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Armaan Franklin scored 20 points and Ben Vander Plas added 15 points and seven rebounds as No. 13 Virginia controlled from the opening minutes and defeated Florida State 67-58 on Saturday. Franklin, a senior guard, averages 11.4 points per game but had 13 points by halftime...

