I'm a Gen X parent, and I am so proud of my Gen Z kids !! However, They were raised a little different than most in their generation, If they wanted a car to drive they had to work for gas and pay their own insurance, also, If they wanted the latest phone they made a payment on that as well. Many Gen X parents gave way too much to their children IMO and that's why so many struggle with adulting today , expecting a lot with very little effort given. I do believe it was given with the best of intentions but seriously backfired ! Never do for a child what he can do for himself ,A "dependant" child is a demanding child. children become irresponsible only when we fail to give them opportunities to take on responsibility.
The odd thing about Gen Xers is that a high percentage of us were raised by our Silent Generation age grandparents, for multiple reasons (Vietnam War effects & drug use). So we raised our children with their old school ways.
So most of us were raised by silent Gen. Parents …who had a lot to deal with. Nobody gets out unscathed - Boomers didn’t have it easy either. it’s not a competition
