COVINGTON — During the Monday night Covington Village Council meeting, Jesse Reynolds was voted as council president for 2023. During the mayor’s report, Mayor Ed McCord took a moment to thank the street, water, and sewer departments for their hard work in removing snow from the recent storm. “…that was quite a challenge, and they did a great job,” he said. During the administrator’s report, Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman shared that demolition has been partly completed on the old Rudy elevator property. He also said the mayor will be sharing his “State of the Village” at the next council meeting, which will be held Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

COVINGTON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO