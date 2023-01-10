Read full article on original website
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
UVCC names Students of the Quarter
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) has named Owen Beachler, junior interactive media student from Bradford High School and Jude Via, senior in welding technologies from Newton High School as Students of the Quarter for the second nine-week grading period. Beachler and Via were selected from a...
miamivalleytoday.com
Pioneer Electric supervisor completes leadership skills program
PIQUA — Pioneer Electric District Member Service Supervisor Deanna Wintrow has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders. The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Pioneer’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation
TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
miamivalleytoday.com
Take part in Blood Donor Awareness Month
TROY — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the First Presbyterian Church Troy community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy, or at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 26 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bradford honor roll, merit roll
BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village Schools is honoring the following students who have earned a spot on the honor roll or merit roll for the second quarter. Students on the second quarter honor roll list who earned a 4.0 GPA are Isley Gambill, Emma Hartzell and Cameron Hedrick. The remaining honor roll students include Colt Brewer, Prestyn Dross, Isabella Clack, Jackson Felver, Rowen Hill-Gambill, DeShawn Keels, Lucas Sanders, Tevin Smith and Braylon Whitehouse.
miamivalleytoday.com
Lostcreek Township Board elects new president, VP
CASSTOWN — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held its organizational meeting on Jan 5. Samuel Buchman was elected president and Darrell Davius as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer. The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each...
miamivalleytoday.com
Signs of the times
A new sign greets visitors to the Troy Community Park on Adams Street. The City of Troy is in the process of upgrading signage to all of the city’s parks.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington Council elects new president
COVINGTON — During the Monday night Covington Village Council meeting, Jesse Reynolds was voted as council president for 2023. During the mayor’s report, Mayor Ed McCord took a moment to thank the street, water, and sewer departments for their hard work in removing snow from the recent storm. “…that was quite a challenge, and they did a great job,” he said. During the administrator’s report, Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman shared that demolition has been partly completed on the old Rudy elevator property. He also said the mayor will be sharing his “State of the Village” at the next council meeting, which will be held Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
Llama pajama parties at APAC
TROY — On Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m., the Bay Area Children’s Theatre visits Troy, to present “Llama Llama – Live!” at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Bedtime has never been so exciting. It’s the end of the day for the Llama family. After a long day of adventures at the school and the store, Baby Llama can’t wait to put on his red pajamas. He and his friends, the Toys, are ready to sing and dance their way to sleep, except they need a bedtime story and a kiss goodnight and a drink of water. But, where’s Mama?
miamivalleytoday.com
Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup
PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls picked up a 49-22 win over Piqua in MVL action Saturday at Garbry Gymnasium. Tipp improved to 9-6 overall and 8-4 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 2-12 overall and 2-10 in the MVL. Tipp led 11-5, 21-12 and 33-16 at the quarter...
miamivalleytoday.com
Milton-Union to induct four into Athletic Hall of Fame
Milton-Union High School will be holding its 16th Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. at the High School Cafe. The ceremonies were suspended the past two years due to COVID. This year’s inductees are:. Kent Dues,. Class of 1973. Kent was an outstanding all-around athlete...
miamivalleytoday.com
Wednesday Bowling/Girls Basketball Roundup
TROY — The Troy bowling teams dropped matches with Fairborn Wednesday. The boys lost 2,367-2,315. Troy is 4-6 overall and 2-2 in the MVL. Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 215 and 225 for 440 series. Carson Helman rolled games of 210 and 223 for a 433 series...
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday Bowling Roundup
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped a match with West Carrollton 2,062-1,766 Thursday. Tipp is 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the MVL. Dillen Swartz led the Red Devils with games of 139 and 194. Cameron Hunt had games of 166 and 144 and Zach Clune had...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Police reports
-1:10 a.m.: drug offense. Officers issued a traffic citation to the registered owner of a vehicle for marked lanes violation and traffic control devices in the area of North Willow Glen Avenue and Rolling Acres Drive. The registered owner was also charged with possession of marijuana. WEDNESDAY. -12:12 a.m.: disturbance....
