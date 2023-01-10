ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler County, TX

KFDM-TV

Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges

BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl

NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police investigating train-pedestrian accident in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a train-pedestrian accident Thursday evening, the department announced. All downtown Livingston railroad crossings are blocked as of this writing. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for a different route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD said they are waiting for railroad officials to complete their […]
LIVINGSTON, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
LUFKIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room

Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
DAYTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Women's organization provides blankets for women and children's shelter in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — An organization that provides shelter to woman and children fleeing domestic danger is on the receiving end of an important community outreach. The women's organization from Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church delivered blankets today to the Women & Children’s Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Shelter, which is operated by Family Services of Southeast Texas.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Farmers Market in Beaumont opens for the 2023 season

BEAUMONT — The Farmers Market in Beaumont that offers fresh produce from local farms is now open. The market will temporarily have less produce because some farms were affected by December's freeze. However, more produce is expected to arrive to the market in weeks. The Farmers Market is opened...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar Men's Basketball snaps skid with 1st SLC win

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 20 points and hit a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to lift Lamar University to a thrilling 69-66 victory over Nicholls Thursday evening at the Montagne Center. The victory – LU’s first Southland win – snapped a seven-game slide and put the Cardinals back in the SLC hunt.
BEAUMONT, TX

