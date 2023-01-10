Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Newton PD chief shot while assisting on eviction: "It's a very dangerous job"
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff's Office has released the names of a Newton County man and woman accused of firing shots at officers who were serving an eviction notice on the couple. L.C. Gosey, Jr. and Betty Richards are in jail and awaiting formal charges. Police say one...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Newton Police Chief shot but not seriously hurt while assisting with eviction
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton Police Chief Will Jackson was shot in the back while assisting with an eviction Saturday morning in the Call area, but he was wearing a ballistic vest and is not seriously hurt, according to information Precinct 1 Constable Colton Havard and Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
KFDM-TV
Woman and man arrested after heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines found in home
ORANGE COUNTY — A man and woman are free on bond after investigators say they discovered heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines inside their camper. Glen Earl Horton Jr. and Paula Yvette Wilcox posted a total bond of $20,000 each and were released from the Orange County Jail on Friday. The...
KFDM-TV
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges
BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
12newsnow.com
Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
KLTV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Police investigating train-pedestrian accident in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a train-pedestrian accident Thursday evening, the department announced. All downtown Livingston railroad crossings are blocked as of this writing. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for a different route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD said they are waiting for railroad officials to complete their […]
KLTV
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: First responders prevent brush fire from spreading to nearby church
JEFFERSON COUNTY — First responders contained a brush fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby church off Highway 105 near Tolivar Canal Road, just west of Beaumont. The fire broke out Friday afternoon, sparked by someone doing outdoor burning, according to Chief Chris Gonzales with Jefferson County ESD#1.
KFDM-TV
New Beaumont PD officer comes from family with legacy of serving and protecting the public
BEAUMONT — One of the new Beaumont police officers who was sworn in Wednesday comes from a family with a legacy of serving and protecting the public. Heath Holmes is a graduate of Port Neches Groves High School. After graduation, Heath joined the United States Marines, where he served four years.
kjas.com
Texas Rangers investigating those who assisted convicted murderer Matthew Edgar
Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox says he has asked the Texas Rangers to take over the investigation into who might have been harboring and assisting convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar while he was a fugitive from justice for the last year. Maddox said. Edgar was recently captured and is now...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room
Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
Cleanup of overturned crane alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett continues
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
KFDM-TV
Women's organization provides blankets for women and children's shelter in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — An organization that provides shelter to woman and children fleeing domestic danger is on the receiving end of an important community outreach. The women's organization from Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church delivered blankets today to the Women & Children’s Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Shelter, which is operated by Family Services of Southeast Texas.
KFDM-TV
Popular Beaumont business offering sweet treats bounces back after break-in
BEAUMONT — A break-in sidelined the mobile aspect of a popular family business. However, the business Mabel's Treats is back on track. The business will take one of its food trailers to an event for the first time in three weeks. Vania Castelan says she and her family always...
KFDM-TV
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
KFDM-TV
Farmers Market in Beaumont opens for the 2023 season
BEAUMONT — The Farmers Market in Beaumont that offers fresh produce from local farms is now open. The market will temporarily have less produce because some farms were affected by December's freeze. However, more produce is expected to arrive to the market in weeks. The Farmers Market is opened...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Girls Soccer - Cajun Classic: PN-G 5 Vidor 0 Final
Port Neches, Tx — The PN-G girls soccer team opened up their own Cajun Classic tournament with a 5-0 win over Vidor. Marlee Sonnier with a hat trick in the win for the Lady Indians.
KFDM-TV
Lamar Men's Basketball snaps skid with 1st SLC win
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 20 points and hit a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to lift Lamar University to a thrilling 69-66 victory over Nicholls Thursday evening at the Montagne Center. The victory – LU’s first Southland win – snapped a seven-game slide and put the Cardinals back in the SLC hunt.
