Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Man arrested on Drug Possession Charges

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop at 4th and Nuckols Street in Red Oak. During the investigation, deputies arrested 57-year-old Kenneth Allen Rhamy of Red Oak for Possession of Methamphetamine, 1st offense. Deputies transported Rhamy to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000.00 bond.

