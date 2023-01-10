The Stone Carvers Group is looking for interested folks to join them in a special class to be held at the Dubois County Museum at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The class will be led by Jim Corn. Depending on the turnout, the group dedicated to preserving the legacy of the talented stone carvers that moved to Dubois County from Pfaffenweiler will continue the class to teach a new generation the skills.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO