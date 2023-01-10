Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Wendi Renae Lindauer, 46, Jasper
Wendi Renae Lindauer, 46, of Jasper, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on January 10, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born July 12, 1976, in Jasper, to Jim and Jean (Barnhart) Lindauer. Wendi graduated from Jasper High School class of 1994...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jeff A. Fritz, 63, St. Anthony
Jeff A. Fritz, 63, of St. Anthony, passed away at 1:56 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Jeff was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 3, 1959, to Lawrence and Lillian (Nordhoff) Fritz. He worked at Cunningham Trucking LLC as a truck driver...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Joseph D. Ellis, Jr., 72, Huntingburg
Joseph D. Ellis, Jr., 72, of Huntingburg, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Warrick County, Indiana. He was born June 5, 1950, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to Joseph and Mary (Gregoravich) Ellis. He married Barbara Kemp on November 17, 1972, in Hampton, Virginia. Joseph retired from the United States...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Albert H. Helming, 91, Jasper
Albert H. Helming, 91, of Jasper, passed away at 4:59 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Al was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on December 7, 1931, to Henry and Josephine (Bartley) Helming. He married Margaret Ann Holtzman on June 2, 1956.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Leroy J. Braunecker, 88, Ferdinand
Leroy J. Braunecker, 88, of Ferdinand, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Leroy was born September 22, 1934, in Ferdinand to Joseph and Matilda (Schultheis) Braunecker. He was united in marriage to Betty Durcholz on October 10, 1959, in Saint Henry Catholic Church. Leroy was...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Geraldine F. “Geri” Hardin, 81, Otwell
Geraldine F. “Geri” Hardin, 81, of Otwell, passed away at 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Geri was born in Otwell on October 14, 1941, to Delmer and Frances (Beadles) Pride. She married Clement Hardin on July 1,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
William “Bill” D. McKinney, 72, Otwell
William “Bill” D. McKinney, 72, of Otwell, passed away on January 9, 2023, in Petersburg. He was born March 21, 1950, to William Russell and Lillie May (Miller) McKinney in Vincennes. Bill graduated from Winslow High School and joined the United States Navy. He worked for many years...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rich A. Neukam, 69, Dale
Rich A. Neukam, 69, of Dale, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville, Ky. He was born July 18, 1953, in Dubois County, to William and Henrietta (Meyer) Neukam. Rich was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Holland and the National Farmers...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Stone Carvers to host class at Dubois County Museum
The Stone Carvers Group is looking for interested folks to join them in a special class to be held at the Dubois County Museum at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The class will be led by Jim Corn. Depending on the turnout, the group dedicated to preserving the legacy of the talented stone carvers that moved to Dubois County from Pfaffenweiler will continue the class to teach a new generation the skills.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
vincennespbs.org
Another candidate vying for Vincennes City Council
A Vincennes resident has announced he will run for City Council in District 4. Tyson Conrady, a Republican, is a Syracuse, Indiana native and came to Vincennes where he earned a degree in Broadcast Sales at VU. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Indianapolis.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Franklin D. Roosevelt Sipes, 90, Paoli
Franklin D. Roosevelt Sipes, 90, of Paoli, entered into eternal rest on January 8th, 2023. He was born in Galion, Ohio, on August 14, 1932, to Arthur and Lucille (Fisher) Sipes. Frank married Marlene Brown on May 16th, 1987, and she survives. He proudly served his country in the United...
wamwamfm.com
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis, 71, of Washington was taken unexpectedly on January 10, 2023. Ronnie was born to and preceded in death to Paul Kenneth Lewis, and Vera May Evans Gross on October 10, 1951. After graduation from Washington High School in 1969, he was employed by and retired from AT&T where he was a hard-working lineman.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Northeast Dubois Kindergarten registration coming up
Kindergarten Registration is February 2, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 (Open House) at the NDES front office. For those who are not wanting to attend in person, forms are also available online at nedubois.k12.in.us and can be returned to school anytime from now until February 15, 2023. Brand new students...
14news.com
Spencer Co. elementary school in session in churches following pipe burst
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A burst pipe flooded an elementary school, meaning it couldn’t receive students back from holiday break. The school found a way to keep from losing any time. Things are pretty quiet, even during school hours, at Lincoln Trail Elementary School, and that’s because the...
vincennespbs.org
GRC explains the inner working of Memorial Bridge stone wall
Repairs are underway on the Memorial Bridge in Vincennes. The bridge was closed on Monday and will be shut down through April as crews inspect and repair deterioration to the anchors and stone surface of the 90-year-old bridge. Contractors started removing stones for inspection this week. In a social media...
14news.com
Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
visitduboiscounty.com
Top Spots for Sledding in Dubois County
What kid doesn’t like playing in the snow. Kids of all ages young and old love to grab a sled or a tube and go down the biggest hill they can find. Now let’s sit back and wait for that next big snowstorm. Finding that perfect hill can...
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
Victim of deadly head-on crash in Perry County identified
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim that died after a head-on collision early Friday evening. Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away. The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken […]
