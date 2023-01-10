ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
FLORIDA STATE
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?

Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
MOBILE, AL
waltonoutdoors.com

Learn about hummingbirds in Niceville Feb. 2

Choctawhatchee Audubon hosts Fred Bassett of Hummingbird Research, Inc., who has been studying hummingbirds in the Southeastern U.S. for more than 20 years. Fred will discuss our wonderful ruby-throated hummingbirds in depth and introduce many species of western hummingbirds that winter in Florida. This program will be on Thursday, Feb....
NICEVILLE, FL
ssrnews.com

State of Florida Reverses Course on Brock Hamilton Prosecution

Myrick “Brock” Hamilton, 46, previously served 38 months of a 54-month prison sentence for charges including 6 counts of burglary, trafficking in stolen property, 4 counts of grand theft and selling, dealing or manufacturing meth. He was released May 31, 2021 and since then has been arrested three times: August 22, 2022 for a felony larceny charge, December 1, 2022 for felony failure to appear charge and January 6, 2023 for a November 7 incident in which prosecutors initially said they would not charge him.
FLORIDA STATE
97X

Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine

A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne family reunited with dog nearly two years after going missing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne family still in shock after the plot twist of a lifetime. The Elleard’s family dog “Leroy” ran away nearly two years ago. He slipped out their back door last May, and after frantically searching for about six months, the family thought he was gone for good.
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy