5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Peyton Hillis Is Off Ventilator and 'On Road to Recovery' After Saving Drowning Kids
Peyton Hillis is "on the road to recovery" after being injured while saving his children from a drowning incident in an ocean in Pensacola, Fla.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
apr.org
“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list
You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
earnthenecklace.com
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?
Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
Buffalo Rock coming to Santa Rosa Co., bringing 400 jobs in 2025
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 122-year-old soda bottling company is coming to Santa Rosa in 2025, bringing up to 400 new jobs to the area, according to the Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office. On Monday, SRCDO announced the iconic beverage company Buffalo Rock has agreed to purchase 47 acres of property at […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Learn about hummingbirds in Niceville Feb. 2
Choctawhatchee Audubon hosts Fred Bassett of Hummingbird Research, Inc., who has been studying hummingbirds in the Southeastern U.S. for more than 20 years. Fred will discuss our wonderful ruby-throated hummingbirds in depth and introduce many species of western hummingbirds that winter in Florida. This program will be on Thursday, Feb....
ssrnews.com
State of Florida Reverses Course on Brock Hamilton Prosecution
Myrick “Brock” Hamilton, 46, previously served 38 months of a 54-month prison sentence for charges including 6 counts of burglary, trafficking in stolen property, 4 counts of grand theft and selling, dealing or manufacturing meth. He was released May 31, 2021 and since then has been arrested three times: August 22, 2022 for a felony larceny charge, December 1, 2022 for felony failure to appear charge and January 6, 2023 for a November 7 incident in which prosecutors initially said they would not charge him.
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out in Prichard courtroom, Mayor Gardner steps in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Caught on camera; a fight broke out between two women in a Prichard courtroom Wednesday morning. The video, captured by "Tip Robbins", and obtained by NBC 15, shows Mayor Jimmy Gardner in the middle of it, attempting to break up the fight. While the city...
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
Florida Man Seen On Camera In Woman’s Stolen White ‘Sperry Boots’ Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg
A Florida man, out of jail on bond on burglary charges, accidentally shot himself in the leg with a firearm stolen from one vehicle while in the act of breaking into a car at another home on January 4th. Investigators say that 28-year-old Justin McCall
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne family reunited with dog nearly two years after going missing
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne family still in shock after the plot twist of a lifetime. The Elleard’s family dog “Leroy” ran away nearly two years ago. He slipped out their back door last May, and after frantically searching for about six months, the family thought he was gone for good.
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
