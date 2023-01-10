ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

M&T volunteers seek to fill more than 1,000 PanchoPacks

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 80 M&T Bank employees are volunteering their time this week to help fill backpacks with supplies for children in need.

In partnership with The Teacher’s Desk, the goal is to prepare more than 1,000 “PanchoPacks.”

“PanchoPacks” were named for Ezra Castro, or as he was known to Bills fans, Pancho Billa. Castro passed away in 2019 following a battle with cancer.

The Teacher’s Desk said Castro “declined flowers for his funeral and instead asked for donations of backpacks with school supplies to be given to children in need.” According to the organization, more than 35,000 PanchoPacks have been donated to children in Western New York and Texas, where Castro was from.

Volunteers will be working on packing these backpacks throughout the week. Learn how you can help the cause here.

In addition to that, thousands of “Billieve Together” banners are being given away at Buffalo-area M&T branches.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

