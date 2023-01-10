ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandston, VA

Henrico Police arrest driver in fatal Eastern Henrico crash

Henrico Police Jan. 5 arrested a 30-year-old county man in connection with a fatal one-vehicle accident early that morning in which he was the driver.

Shakeem Walker now faces involuntary manslaughter charges related to the crash, which occurred in the 5700 block of Audubon Drive in Sandston at about 2:30 a.m. that day.

The crash killed Walker’s passenger, 28-year-old Rebecca Anne Smith, at the scene. Walker was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries but left the hospital during the morning, according to police, who later obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Officers took Walker into custody later that day near the intersection of Meadowspring Road and Laburnum Avenue, then booked at the Henrico County Jail, where he remains held without bond. He faces a court date Jan. 20.

An investigation into the incident remains active; police are working with the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State’s Medical Examiner.

