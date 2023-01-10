Read full article on original website
Judge orders Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to paternity test
North Texas woman alleges Jerry Jones is her biological father
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
Tom Brady Offers Retirement Decision Advice to Aaron Rodgers
Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, spoke about Packers' QB, Aaron Rodgers, future during his Let's Go! podcast.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Why Jim Harbaugh leaving Wolverines for Broncos is gaining steam
Sources told ESPN that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh “has been engaged” with the Denver Broncos, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel wrote in a Thursday article. The interest may not come at an ideal time for the Wolverines. “This strong interest from Denver comes at...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Lions Should Be 'Livid' with NFL after Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs
Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: New England Patriots Announce Significant Staff Changes
New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has garnered interest around the league for a variety of coaching roles. The Carolina Panthers inquired about Mayo for their head coaching vacancy and the Cleveland Browns are interested in him for their a defensive coordinator role. Mayo, ...
Packers GM Makes Clear Statement About Aaron Rodgers' Future
After losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers fell short of the postseason for just the third time since 2008. As a result of the team's disappointing, 8-9 campaign, speculation has swirled that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers' time with the franchise has come to an end. Rodgers ...
Yardbarker
Michigan 'unlikely' to offer Jim Harbaugh new contract amid NFL interest?
It sounds as if the Michigan Wolverines won't match an offer for head coach Jim Harbaugh if a team tries to lure him back to the NFL. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday that "Michigan is unlikely to issue (Harbaugh) a new contract until there's some clarity in the current NCAA case, according to sources. That could take weeks, at a minimum, if the sides could all work toward a negotiated resolution."
Breaking: Sean McVay Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching Next Season
A major question mark has loomed over the NFL's coaching carousel in recent weeks. We now have an answer. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has informed the team that he is planning to return to the sidelines in 2023, according to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini. "Sean McVay informed ...
Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future
All the rumors surrounding Sean McVay appear to have been much ado about nothing. McVay informed members of the Rams that he will remain with the team, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Friday. Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he will be staying on as the head coach, per sources. — Dianna... The post Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
