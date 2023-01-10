ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in South Carolina?

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT5ur_0k9guCbH00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Girl Scout cookie season begins Saturday in South Carolina, and for some, that means the most magical time of year.

In addition to bringing a favorite sweet treat to community members, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina said that the cookie sales program teaches its participants five life skills:

  • Goal setting
  • Decision making
  • Money management
  • People skills
  • Business ethics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mpzM_0k9guCbH00
Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina

About 1.2 million packages of cookies are in warehouses awaiting distribution.

Cookie lovers without a friendly neighborhood Girl Scout selling door-to-door can download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on mobile devices or find cookies online at this link .

Proceeds from cookie sales are reinvested locally, supporting activities and take-action projects.

2023 is the last year that cookies will be sold at the price of $4.00 per box, according to Girl Scouts of Eastern S.C., so make sure to stock up on your favorites before prices go up.

This year is also the first year cookie lovers can try the new Raspberry Rally, a chocolate raspberry version of the beloved Thin Mint, available online only.

