'Birds of Missouri: Winter Survival' examines area birds
Possessing the right tools is the key to survival for birds. How do birds survive the winter in Missouri’s habitats? Specialized structures that act as tools to help forage or hunt for food, build shelters or keep out January’s wintery chill are how they survive the winter, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Centreville woman dies on I-70 in St. Charles County after truck strikes guardrail
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 34-year-old Metro East woman died Friday after her pickup truck struck a guardrail on westbound Interstate 70 west of Bryan Road. Anisha L. Kyles of Centreville was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 around 6:30 a.m. near the highway's 215-mile marker when she hit the back of a Jeep Wrangler, causing her truck to veer off the road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
