Nashville, TN

OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans request OC interviews with Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy and Matt Nagy

The Tennessee Titans had been quiet on the offensive coordinator front since they fired Todd Downing, but the team has apparently begun its search for a replacement. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, Matt Nagy, for their offensive coordinator role.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023

Tua Tagovailoa may not play again for the Miami Dolphins this season, but he is reportedly still part of the team’s long-term plans. Tagovailoa is expected to return as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2023, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are pleased with the way Tagovailoa has developed under head coach Mike McDaniel and... The post Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:. RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) Doubtful. OL Liam Eichenberg (hand) Questionable. OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) OL Kendall Lamm (ankle) QB Teddy Bridgewater...
The Tennessean

Titans make magic for a dad and his adopted teen

Good morning, friends! Tennessean columnist Brad Schmitt here, looking forward to a three-day weekend as we mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. More on MLK Day below. In the meantime, check out this awesome Titans story. A super surprise 🏈 for a teen foster kid Seventeen-year-old Max Roman grew up in horrible...
NASHVILLE, TN
WISH-TV

Richmond youth cheering on Memphis Grizzlies player

RICHMOND (WISH) — More than 200 kids from Richmond will root for at least one Memphis Grizzly at Saturday night’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jamar Wright and Richard Lake organized a trip for 224 kids between the 3rd and 12th grades to cheer on Richmond native Desmond Bane with the Memphis Grizzlies.
RICHMOND, IN

