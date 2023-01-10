Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KRQE News 13
How does New Mexico rank among best and worst states to raise a family?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to the best and worst states to raise a family, New Mexico ranks low on the list according to a recent WalletHub report. New Mexico ranks No. 49 overall based on criteria like health, safety, family fun, education, child care, affordability, and socioeconomic.
southarkansassun.com
$1,000 in Tax Relief: Still Available for New Mexico Residents
New Mexico residents can still apply for a $1,000 relief payment by submitting their tax returns. The U.S. Sun state in their article published on January 4, 2023 that as of August 15, 2022, 2.4 million rebates have been issued to residents of New Mexico. $20 million is allocated for these payments, which are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Despite massive rains in western states, New Mexico remains ‘abnormally dry’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While western states like California and Nevada recently got soaked, New Mexico hasn’t seen nearly as much rain. And, in fact, most of the state remains ‘abnormally dry’ or in drought. As of the second week of January, about 91% of New Mexico was at least drier than normal, according to the U.S […]
newmexicopbs.org
Tracking the Rio Grande’s Snowpack
01.13.23 – In conversation with Our Land’s Laura Paskus, Angus Goodbody, a hydrologist with Water and Climate Services at the National Water and Climate Center, and Jaz Ammon, a water supply specialist with the New Mexico Snow Survey Program, talk about conditions in the Rio Grande Basin and what they could mean for water supply in the spring and summer.
New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee releases proposal for $9.4 billion budget
Thursday, the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) released it's $9.4 billion dollar budget recommendation.
Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?
The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
$45 million headed to local New Mexico parks and communities
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, 41 different projects aimed at improving locals’ quality of life, are getting millions in funding. The projects range from improvements to the Wagon Mound Rodeo Ground to picnic shelters at the Los Lunas Sports Complex. “Investing in quality recreational facilities is important to supporting the health, happiness and […]
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
50 Percent Millennials Register Independent: The Case for New Mexico House Bill 54
New Mexico House Bill 54 proposes Open Primaries which would bring Independents and Decline to States into the primary fold. New Mexico house bill 54 of the 2023 legislative session proposes changes to state primary elections. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections. New Mexico has about 300,000 Independent voters and the number appears to be growing nationwide as voters become disenchanted with the 2 party system.
TX Store Has Sold 2 $1 Million Mega Millions in Less Than 30 Days
As the Mega Millions jackpot hits historic levels. Ticket sales are through the roof. Even if you don't match all the numbers for Mega Millions, you still have a chance to become a millionaire. In fact, if you match just the five numbers without the Mega Ball. You win a million dollars. Your odds of that happening is 1 in 12,607,306. The odd for matching everything is 1 in 302,575,350.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and …. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused...
travelawaits.com
16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
New Mexico will send more child support money to families
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
kunm.org
FRI: No mask or vax needed for roundhouse, Leg aims to end abortion bans, + More
Health and safety measures to expect at the Roundhouse in 2023 - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. During the 2023 legislative session, it’s looking like there will be no requirement for vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Roundhouse, nor any requirement to wear masks. Rules specific to the two...
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
KOAT 7
New Mexico House Bill 50 aims to remove large-capacity gun magazines
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are now less than a week away from the legislative session, and a new bill being proposed is focusing on banning large-capacity gun magazines in New Mexico. “As I'm looking, there is not one gun in this cabinet that would be allowed under the proposed...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
newmexicopbs.org
Suspect Arrested in Shots-Fired Incidents, Tracking the Rio Grande’s Snowpack & Border Bodies: Violence in the Nineteenth-Century Borderlands
This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel discuss the recent arrest of a suspect in the shots-fired incidents involving New Mexico lawmakers. To this point, no charges in those cases have been filed and state leaders are preparing to return to the Roundhouse. The Panel will also talk through new data from the state Public Education Department showing declining enrollment in public schools over a period of years. Gene asks our panelists if there’s something districts can do to turn that trend around. And for their final conversation, the Line reacts to the opening of a new shelter at the Gibson Health Hub in Albuquerque, months before the planned opening of the highly-anticipated Gateway Center.
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
Comments / 3