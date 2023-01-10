Read full article on original website
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Angels News: Halos Young Starter Picked as Breakout Candidate for Next Season
He could fill out a very good Angels rotation.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Red Sox Make Very Surprising Cut After Announcing Corey Kluber Signing
The Boston Red Sox do not have a lot of starting pitching depth, but that did not stop them from designating one with high upside for assignment.
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
SF Giants agree to one-year, $2.8 million deal with RHP Jakob Junis
As teams around the league avoid arbitration with several players, the SF Giants agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Jakob Junis.
Dodgers: Slugging Top Prospect's Status Takes a Hit in Recent Evaluation
Dodgers prospect Andy Pages dropped in Baseball Prospectus's latest farm system rankings, and there are questions about his future in the outfield.
Phillies Avoid Arbitration With Multiple Players, Can't Reach Agreement With Pair of Closers
The Philadelphia Phillies avoided arbitration with stars such as Rhys Hoskins and Gregory Soto, but failed to reach an agreement with their two options at closer.
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
A.J. Hinch shares thoughts on Astros' legacy in aftermath of sign-stealing scandal
Three years ago this week, Major League Baseball blew the lid off the Houston Astros' now notorious sign-stealing scandal . A.J. Hinch, former Astros skipper now with the Detroit Tigers, reflected on that not-so-memorable time. On Wednesday's episode of "The Show" with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New...
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
This outfielder has a shot to make Chicago's big-league roster this spring
Dodgers News: New Infielder Talks About Expectations and Where He'll Play in LA
How will the Dodgers utilize Miguel Rojas?
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Dodgers: Tea Leaves Suggest Maybe LA is Playing Smart with Slow Offseason
The Dodgers elected not to make a huge splash this offseason.
Dodgers News: LA Avoids Arbitration with Multiple Players
Walker Buehler, Will Smith, and more will be getting nice raises in 2023.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champion Signs With Rangers, Joining Nathan Eovaldi
A former member of the Boston Red Sox reportedly is going to team up with an old battery mate on the Texas Rangers
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees
Based on Pittsburgh's asking price, it'll take a huge haul for the Yankees to snag Reynolds this offseason
Angels Roster News: Previously DFA'd Pitcher Clears Waivers, Outrighted to Triple A
He remains in the Angels organization.
