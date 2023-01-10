ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan’s diversity programs will cost taxpayers $18M this year

By By Bruce Walker | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9dHU_0k9grvhZ00

(The Center Square) – American Enterprise Institute Economist Mark J. Perry says the current annual taxpayer expense for the University of Michigan’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department is more than $18.1 million.

The payroll covers 142 jobs currently within the DEI department, with a cumulative salary of $13.7 million and 32% additional costs – roughly $4.4 million – for other benefits. During the 2018 and 2019 academic years, the department employed 82 staffers with combined salaries of $10.6 million; those figures rose in the last academic year to 126 and $15.6 million, respectively.

That's 53% more staff over the 2018 level.

The analysis of public data was posted on Twitter by Perry, who works for the center-right public policy think tank that says it is "dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world."

Perry told the Daily Caller, a right-leaning news and opinion website, the total amount of DEI salaries could pay 100% of in-state tuition for 1,075 undergraduate students.

The Center Square reached out to the university's Office of Public Affairs and to the DEI office. An email was returned with a link to salaries of UM employees.

Perry's numbers on staffing and salaries match what the university sent The Center Square. The university provides a tuition planner on its website from its financial aid office; for 2022-23, it ranges from $33,555 (tuition, fees alone $16,736) for in-state first and second-year students to $76,031 (tuition, fees alone $59,212) for out-of-state third- and fourth-year students.

“In my opinion, most colleges like UM are spending way too much money on DIE efforts, and it’s incredibly wasteful because those efforts are part of advancing the new DIE religion in higher education and directly contradict the core mission of a university – to educate students, teach critical thinking and expose them to intellectual diversity – in favor of pursuing misguided goals of social justice, racial justice, and gender justice,” Perry told the Daily Caller. “Those misguided and expensive DIE resources could be better spent by reducing tuition instead of feeding new layers of costly administrative bloat that end up getting passed along to students in the form of higher tuition and fees.”

Topping the salary list at $380,000 annually is Vice Provost Tabbye Chaout Sellars. Seventeen DEI employees earn $200,000 or more annually, and another 95 DEI employees earn more than $100,000 a year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
TOLEDO, OH
Axios Detroit

Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool

A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
DETROIT, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH
CBS Detroit

Macomb County woman charged in fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is charged with second-degree murder after she is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend to death in her Bruce Township home.Prosecutors also charged 35-year-old Tyisha Wadlington with felony firearm. Wadlington was given a $1 million cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.Officials say on Nov. 18, 2022, Wadlington allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument."Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 24.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing woman found safe, Westland police say

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe, Westland police said Tuesday. Police had asked for help looking for 34-year-old Jessica Goodson the same day she was located.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
DETROIT, MI
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy