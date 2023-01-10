LIST: Top plant nurseries to check out on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If adding more plants and flowers to your home was part of your New Year’s resolution you might want to check out some nurseries on Oahu.

It’s been studied that having live plants to take care of can not only brighten up a space but also help boost your mood.

Whether you are looking to add some succulents, house plans or even outdoor plants to your home, this list has got you covered.

Yelp came out with their list of best nurseries and gardening spots on Oahu to check out if you are in the mood to buy some green.

They took into consideration reviews, popularity and what type of plants these nurseries offer.

Nurseries and gardening spots on Oahu:

Koolau Farmers Glenn’s Flowers and Plants Plantoem Kawamoto Orchid Nursery Mari’s Urban Garden

For more information about the nurseries and gardens listed and to see when these shops open up head to Yelp’s website.