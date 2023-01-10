These Two Pot Companies Among First To Roll Out Adult-Use Sales In CT, Sen. Cathy Osten And Mayor Ronald McDaniel Expected At The Opening

Read full article on original website
Good Luck Strikes On Friday The 13th: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner In Maine After 25 Drawings
The jackpot was $1.35 billion, the second-highest in Mega Millions history, and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The cash option, which would be estimated at $724.6 million for Friday night's drawing, is usually chosen by winners. A resident of Lebanon, Maine, where just 6,500 people reside, put an...
NY Crackdown On Illicit Weed Market, Pa Gov.'s Final Pardons, MN Lawmakers On Legalization & More
NY Lawmakers To Crackdown On 'Sticker Stores' Selling Weed. The first recreational cannabis sales in New York kicked off in December, nearly two years after the state legalized recreational marijuana. The state's illicit marijuana market is thriving while there is only one shop so far selling legal adult-use weed. To...
Change Your Luck On Friday The 13th: Come To A Free Cannabis Expungement Clinic In New Jersey
On Friday, January 13, two leading legal and racial justice organizations are hosting a free expungement clinic to help those convicted of low-level marijuana offenses clear their records. Hosted by 420NJEvents, a Black-owned cannabis lifestyle brand rooted in education and advocacy, and sponsored by Brach Eichler LLC, a leading NJ...
ID For Cannabis Purchases In Thailand, GOP Senator Signals MMJ Legalization, MN Bill Advances & More
Retailers Will Ask For ID When Selling Cannabis In Thailand. Cannabis was decriminalized in Thailand in 2022, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to do so. Since then, the country's government has been issuing ad hoc regulations as a way to set up a regulatory framework for the sector.
Nikola To Move Battery Production From California To Arizona - What Does It Mean?
Nikola Corp NKLA said it is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, California, to its Arizona manufacturing facility. The move will bring Nikola's truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof. It also will include battery line automation to improve quality and...
This Nevada-Based Company Launched Psychedelic Amanita Mushroom Gummies
Nevada-based cannabinoid and active ingredients brand Galaxy Treats joins the psychedelics market with the launch of its Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies. Made with 350mg of amanita mushroom extract in every gummy, these psychoactive gummies are available in two flavors — Watermelon and Mango. Amanita mushrooms (Amanita Muscaria) are...
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
