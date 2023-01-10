Read full article on original website
Medcura Earns Breakthrough Status for LifeGel Absorbable Surgical Hemostat
Medcura’s formulation was designed not to swell on application. Medcura, a company focused on improving surgical bleeding management, has gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough status for its LifeGel absorbable surgical hemostat. According to the company, LifeGel is the first and only hemostatic agent to receive Breakthrough...
Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
A dietary supplement leads to remarkable regression in atherosclerotic lesions
When we were little, our parents told us to take our vitamins so we could grow big and strong. Now, researchers from Japan find that one particular supplement may even fix a broken heart. In a study that published recently in European Heart Journal, researchers from Osaka University have revealed...
Lab-Grown Retinas to Restore Vision Are a Step Closer to Human Trials
Scientists from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the US have coaxed light-sensitive eye cells grown in a lab to reconnect after separation, an important step for transplantation into patients to treat various eye diseases. Working together, these photoreceptor cells combine with other cells to form the retina; a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye responsible for transforming wavelengths of light into signals the brain interprets as vision. It's been a goal of researchers to grow retinal cells outside the body and use them to replace dead or dysfunctional tissues inside the eye. In 2014, the researchers generated organoids (cell...
Researchers discover exploiting microbiome bacteria in patients with lung infections improves low oxygen levels
Newspaper headlines from the U.S. to the U.K. and most places in between highlight the surge in sick patients suffering from respiratory viruses. The so-called "tripledemic" of lung infections including respiratory synclinal virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID-19 (coronavirus) is likely to last throughout the winter season. This explosion of infections requires more treatment options to support overloaded hospitals and overworked medics as they restore people's health.
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
Be Aggressive With Initial Brain Tumor Surgery to Boost Survival: Study
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Researchers studying patients with low-grade, slow-growing brain tumors have found that more aggressive surgery may extend survival. The trick to treating low-grade gliomas is to remove as much of them as possible soon after diagnosis, researchers at University of California, San Francisco...
Dual-energy CT iodine concentration differentiates lung cancer from pulmonary metastases
According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration maps from dual-energy CT (DECT) can help guide management in patients with known lung cancer and an indeterminate solitary nodule. "Ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration had excellent interobserver agreement, showed high specificity (albeit...
Opticyte Gets Breakthrough Nod for Cell O2 Patient Monitor for Organ Failure
Leverages noninvasive optical spectroscopy tech to measure and spot systemic low oxygen levels inside cells. Medical device start-up Opticyte has gained breakthrough status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Cell O2 patient monitor, which provides real-time, continuous monitoring of those at risk for organ failure. Cell...
Can researchers use stem cells to reverse damage in degenerative eye diseases?
Transplantation of retinal neurons derived from stem cells is a promising approach for the treatment of degenerative conditions of the retina that involve the loss of neurons. The success of transplantation strategies depends on the formation of new synapses or connections between the transplanted and host retinal neurons. Stem cell-derived...
If You’re Looking to Quit Tobacco or Nicotine, This May Help
Are you or a loved one thinking about quitting tobacco or nicotine products? Maybe you already start a program as your New Year’s resolution. We all know quitting is incredibly difficult, but there are many tobacco and nicotine cessation programs to help you quit. Some of them are even free!
Study finds formulations of dexamethasone implant offers sustained visual improvement and decreased retinal thickening in CRVO and BRVO
A phase 2 study1 of the ORION-1 (AR-1105, Aerie Pharmaceuticals) dexamethasone implant indicated that 2 formulations of the implants with different profiles for releasing the steroid successfully improved vision and decreased retinal thickening due to macular edema in patients with branch or central retinal vein occlusion, according to Michael Singer, MD, lead author of the study. He is from Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates, San Antonio, Texas.
InfuSystem, Sanara MedTech Team Up on Wound Therapy
Collaboration is designed to improve patient care and lower costs. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Sanara MedTech Inc. have established a partnership, SI Wound Care LLC to help improve patient outcomes, lower care costs, and boost patient and provider satisfaction. The collaboration will enable InfuSystem to offer products including Cork Medical LLC negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices and supplies and Sanara’s advanced wound care product line to new customers.
Ur24Technology, DemeTECH Forge Surgical Product Partnership
DemeTECH will manufacture Ur24Technology’s new external catheters and have exclusive worldwide distribution rights and non-exclusive U.S. distribution rights. Ur24Technology Inc. teaming up with DemeTECH Corporation to globally manufacture and distribute its surgical products. “This partnership combines the strength of each company to deliver on the core mission we share—to...
Medtronic enrolls first patient in head-to-head aortic stent graft trial with Gore Medical
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced that it enrolled the first patient in a head-to-head trial of aortic stent graft systems. The Advance trial evaluates the Medtronic Endurant II/IIs and the Gore Excluder AAA device family. Medtronic said in a news release that it expects to enroll 550 patients at up to...
Gut bacteria may play a role in diabetes
One type of bacteria found in the gut may contribute to the development of Type 2 diabetes, while another may protect from the disease, according to early results from an ongoing, prospective study led by investigators at Cedars-Sinai. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes, found people with higher...
Sugar Absorption Drives Cyst Growth in Polycystic Kidney Disease
Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a common genetic disorder, and it's thought to affect over 12 million people every year. PKD causes fluid filled cysts to form in the kidney, causing pain and high blood pressure. Eventually, the cysts become so large that they impair the function of the organ, resulting in kidney failure. Patients often require kidney transplants or dialysis. Researchers have now used kidney organoids, three-dimensional, miniaturized, and simplified versions of human kidneys, to reveal more about the disease. Reporting in Nature Communications, the investigators have found that sugar may help drive the formation of the cysts that are a hallmark of PKD. This work may help scientists develop new treatment options.
New genetic test can improve ovarian cancer treatment
A genetic test developed in a study at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital identifies ovarian cancer patients who benefit from PARP inhibitors, a treatment option. Since the therapy is associated with potential serious side-effects, it is important to be able to target it to the patients that...
MDIC Debuts New Approach to Clinical Trial Design
Latest framework aims to help medical device companies better meet patient needs and priorities. The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has released a new framework that provides U.S. medical device companies with a systematic approach to patient-focused clinical trial design. The Science of Patient Input (SPI), with the help of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), patient advocacy groups, and the medical device industry, developed the approach so that studies used to evaluate medical devices can better align with patients’ interests.
