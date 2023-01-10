ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Man preyed on girl at Kendall Ice Arena, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man preyed on a 13-year-old girl at the Kendall Ice Arena in Miami-Dade County’s The Hammocks neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The girl, now 15 years old, told police officers that Angel Diaz began a friendship with her while she...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Man accused of beating pregnant woman in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police officers arrested a domestic violence suspect after a standoff on Thursday afternoon in Miramar. A special weapons and tactics team stood guard around a home at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and Nassau Drive, just south of Miramar Parkway. The man was hiding in the home’s fenced yard.
MIRAMAR, FL
Police searching for missing man from Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah. According to Hialeah police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos, 43, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Moreno-Ceballos is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around...
HIALEAH, FL
Man, 25, arrested for shooting at driver in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday to face charges for allegedly shooting at a driver after a crash on Wednesday in Doral. A witness who recorded the conflict said he heard one gunshot and police officers found the victim’s gray Nissan Altima had one bullet hole going through the passenger side of the windshield, according to the arrest report.
DORAL, FL
5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies

MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
MIAMI, FL
Driver slams into teenage boy riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A driver struck a 14-year-old boy who was riding a scooter on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash was at about 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Fire Rescue personnel took...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Police investigating after body found in Lauderhill canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a Lauderhill canal on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, Lauderhill Police responded to the 1200 block of Northwest 43rd Avenue after receiving a call of a person in the canal. Investigators said units arrived...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Police respond to rollover crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police responded to a rollover crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning. According to Pembroke Pines police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue and Taft Street. Authorities said southbound and northbound traffic along Palm Avenue, in front of the Pines Dental...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

