Click10.com
Police: Man, 19, wore Broward court’s GPS ankle monitor during Miami-Dade crime spree
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joshua Reed had a Broward County court’s pre-trial release GPS ankle-worn bracelet when he was a part of a crew’s crime spree, police said. Reed, 19, who was out on bond for grand theft auto in Broward County and has a pending case in Palm Beach County, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday.
Click10.com
Police investigating after man fatally stabs wife in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. It happened around 2:00 p.m. at a home near the 2000 block of Northwest 52nd street. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
Click10.com
Man preyed on girl at Kendall Ice Arena, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man preyed on a 13-year-old girl at the Kendall Ice Arena in Miami-Dade County’s The Hammocks neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The girl, now 15 years old, told police officers that Angel Diaz began a friendship with her while she...
Click10.com
FBI searches for Fort Lauderdale bank robber wearing Taco Bell shirt
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The FBI was asking the public for help with identifying a robber who stole cash from a bank on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. The bank robber, who was wearing a gray “Taco Bell” T-shirt, demanded cash from a teller at about 4:15 p.m. at a Wells Fargo, at 5991 Ravenswood Rd.
Click10.com
Man accused of beating pregnant woman in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police officers arrested a domestic violence suspect after a standoff on Thursday afternoon in Miramar. A special weapons and tactics team stood guard around a home at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and Nassau Drive, just south of Miramar Parkway. The man was hiding in the home’s fenced yard.
Click10.com
Police searching for missing man from Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah. According to Hialeah police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos, 43, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Moreno-Ceballos is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around...
Click10.com
Broward mother accused of leaving young kids home alone to have dinner with friend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman from Coral Springs was arrested this week after police said she left her two young children at home by themselves while she went out to dinner with a friend. Tykyera Lashae Dexter, 28, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of child neglect without...
Click10.com
BSO: Tamarac man faces multiple charges for killing 1, injuring 3 in DUI crash
TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac man is facing charges in Broward County for killing one person and injuring three others while he was driving drunk back in August, according to authorities. Wayne Patrick Colbert, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Colbert was...
Click10.com
Man, 25, arrested for shooting at driver in Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday to face charges for allegedly shooting at a driver after a crash on Wednesday in Doral. A witness who recorded the conflict said he heard one gunshot and police officers found the victim’s gray Nissan Altima had one bullet hole going through the passenger side of the windshield, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies
MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
Click10.com
Police: North Miami man arrested after stealing cookie, threatening Wawa security guard with fork
MIAMI – A North Miami man was arrested Wednesday after trying to steal a cookie from a gas station and threatening a security guard with a fork, authorities said. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Wawa gas station located at 590 NE 167th St. in Miami. City...
Click10.com
Driver slams into teenage boy riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A driver struck a 14-year-old boy who was riding a scooter on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash was at about 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Fire Rescue personnel took...
Click10.com
Miramar police identify suspect accused of beating pregnant woman in IHOP parking lot
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man accused of beating a pregnant woman Thursday in the parking lot of an IHOP in Miramar has been identified by police as Ayyed Fanus. According to authorities, Fanus, 23, “brutally battered” the victim in the parking lot at 7990 Miramar Parkway. Police...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police, FHP urge road safety during MLK holiday weekend
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement agencies from all over South Florida are continuing the work they’ve been doing on Martin Luther King weekend for years, patrolling the roadway and looking for those illegal riders. it’s that time of year again when ATVs and dirt bikes begin clogging...
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows suspect hold father at gunpoint, feet away from wife and baby
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Hollywood are trying to identify an armed robber who held the father of a family at gunpoint on his front porch, just steps away from his wife and 3-month-old daughter. Surveillance video shared by the family shows the robber running toward the father at...
Click10.com
Animal advocates want culprit caught after dog shot, slashed with machete in Miami
MIAMI – A dog named Cookie was recently shot, slashed with a machete, and left for dead in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. Cindy Mucciaccio, of iHeart Animal Rescue, described the animal cruelty case as “horrendous” and she and others wants the culprit behind bars. “They had...
Click10.com
Humane Society of Broward County helping adult pets find permanent homes
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County continued its search Saturday on finding a loving, permanent home for adult pets. Cherie Wachter, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out 6-year-old Nelson, who has been at the shelter since November. Wachter believes he is getting passed...
Click10.com
$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest in French Montana video shoot mass shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are hoping the public can help in finding the person or persons responsible for the shooting that occurred during a French Montana video shoot. It happened on Jan. 5 at approximately 7:49 p.m. in the parking lot of The Licking restaurant in...
Click10.com
Police investigating after body found in Lauderhill canal
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a Lauderhill canal on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, Lauderhill Police responded to the 1200 block of Northwest 43rd Avenue after receiving a call of a person in the canal. Investigators said units arrived...
Click10.com
Police respond to rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police responded to a rollover crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning. According to Pembroke Pines police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue and Taft Street. Authorities said southbound and northbound traffic along Palm Avenue, in front of the Pines Dental...
