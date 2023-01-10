‘The only way you’re going to know if you have an incident is if you have that detector’: What Lehigh Valley residents should know about carbon monoxide poisoning, how to prevent it

Read full article on original website
walnutport.com
A Lehigh Valley town decided to stop fluoridating its water. Here’s why advocates say that’s a bad idea
Fluoride is still a point of contention in the Lehigh Valley and across the state, as advocates argue it’s a cost-effective way to protect the dental health of all residents, including those with lower income who don’t have access to regular dental care. Source: Morningcall.
Whales are washing up on the Jersey Shore. Here’s what we know about what may be killing them
Maybe you missed it but an environmental tragedy, and mystery seems to be unfolding as whales continue to wash up on the Jersey Shore. According to multiple reports, a 20-to-25 foot humpback whale washed up on the beach along Brigantine Island on Thursday. That was just a week after another whale washed up along the shore, and for those keeping score, that’s seven dead whales that have turned up in the stretch from New Jersey to New York in just more than a month.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police warn residents about scammers posing as utility workers
Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about scammers pretending to be utility workers. It is a tactic used by scammers to distract you, while someone else enters your home, and steals your belongings, state police said in a news release. State police say anyone who is not scheduled to be...
Toddler killed, eight others injured in Pennsylvania house fire
A grandmother is mourning the loss of her 2-year-old granddaughter Danika, who she called "her little angel," after she was killed in a fire at her home. Eight others were taken to the hospital, none of their injuries were life-threatening. WPXI's Lori Houy reports.Jan. 15, 2023.
walnutport.com
Missing brothers found dead in northeast Pa. reservoir
Two fishermen who are brothers and had been missing for over a week were found dead in Pikes Creek Reservoir, state police said.
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
CBS News
New Jersey man missing in South Florida, car found abandoned
Trish Christakis reports Leo Moreno told his wife Sunday he was going out for a drive. He never returned.
Controversy surrounds possible redevelopment of NJ site where ‘Big Bang’ was proven
At the highest spot in Monmouth County sits a place where our understanding of the universe changed forever.
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is from a Lehigh Valley baker. Here’s her recipe.
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
New COVID cases, hospitalizations decline in PA. CDC scores 1 county at high level
The number of Pennsylvania counties a high COVID-19 community level fell from seven to one as of Thursday, while Centre County moved from low to medium.
“Most Haunted Road In Pennsylvania”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads in Pennsylvania are some of the most famously haunted destinations in the United States. From eerie forests to abandoned roadside attractions, the Keystone State is home to a variety of spooky locales that are sure to send chills down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Pennsylvania:
Local Firefighters Lauded for Their Heroism in Massive Buckingham Township Fire
One of the firefighters poses with Lola, the black lab saved from the fire. A recent fire in Bucks County had a happy ending when firefighters worked to save the lives for a few four-legged friends stuck in the blaze. Members of the Midway Volunteer Fire Company worked to save...
One of Heavy Metal’s Most Influential Figures is Coming to Bucks County. Here’s What to Know
The frontman is regarded as one of the most important people in the heavy metal scene. One of the important musicians in the heavy metal genre will be making an appearance in Bucks County in the near future. Max Cavalera, the former frontman of Brazilian metal legends Sepultura, will be...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Abington COVID-19 Vaccine Scientist Believes mRNA Technology is Capable of Fighting Many Diseases
While even the majority of scientists working on mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 were shocked by its effectiveness, Katalin Karikó, an Abington biochemist and one of the pioneers of mRNA technology research, did not expect anything less, writes Stephen Buranyi for the WIRED. “There was no nail-biting,” she said. “I...
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
walnutport.com
Paul Muschick: Illinois is 9th state to ban assault rifle sales. Pennsylvania should become the 10th
Paul Muschick: A new ban on assault rifles shows Illinois officials care about gun violence. Why aren’t more states taking action?
