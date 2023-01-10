Read full article on original website
Related
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
Starting over: Ukrainian family fled war, found overwhelming support in Westport
Ustinova says she and her family fled Kyiv last March when they started to hear bombs flying over their neighborhood. With family ties to Westport, they left their life behind them and began their trek to the United States.
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.
Mount Vernon road closures to impact Bee-Line bus service along those routes
Closures on Fulton Avenue between Beekman and East Third Street and East Third Street between Hartford and Langdon Avenues started at noon on Friday.
Police: Spring Valley man crashes car into building, faces DWI charge
Authorities say around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man drove his 2022 Ram pickup into a building on East Eckerson Road before reversing the vehicle and taking off.
Town of Ramapo police say they're receiving complaints of trucks driving in residential areas
Town of Ramapo police say truck drivers are not paying attention to signs that advise them not to drive in residential areas
Body cam video shows officer shoot suspect accused of stealing police car in Bristol
The incident happened in Bristol Thursday following a report by Farmington police that a knife-wielding carjacking suspect was wanted for stealing a vehicle out of Hartford.
Ramapo police stopping heavy trucks from using roads they don't belong on
Ramapo police are enforcing road rules for heavy commercial vehicles and trucks that exceed posted road weight limits after issuing warnings and public messages.
Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County
Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
Comments / 6