Ronald Gilbert Layton, 80, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born August 18, 1942 to the late Gilbert Lawrence and Doris Irene (Ross) Layton. Ron honorably served in the United States Air Force, and later married Sharon (Scott) Layton on December 25, 1964 who preceded him in death on October 15, 2015. Ron worked at AEP for over 30 years before he retired. He was a former member of Park United Methodist Church, and a current member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Ron loved the USA and was very patriotic. He enjoyed singing in the barbershop quartet in the 70s and 80s, and later singing in his church choir. He loved watching sports, especially professional wrestling. Ron was an avid bowler in his younger years, and played the trumpet in high school, and later played the bugle for the Coshocton County Honor Guard.

