Ten questions about radon, a cancer-causing gas found in one of four homes in Michigan
January is Radon Action Month in Michigan, when Michiganders are encouraged to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season. EGLE staffers Nicolas Luciani (l) and Leslie E. Smith III at EGLE radon booth. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. You cannot see,...
Health Insurance Town Hall Offered to Michigan Consumers with Questions about Open Enrollment
Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. (LANSING, MICH) Today, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is offering a virtual town hall event to help answer questions about open enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace, which runs until this Sunday, January 15. This live...
State Launches New Workplace Mental Health Hub, Upcoming Webinar Series
LANSING, Mich.—To further support mental health and wellbeing for more Michiganders, the state of Michigan launched Michigan.gov/WorkplaceMentalHealth, a centralized workplace mental health hub to share resources and strategies aimed at helping employees and employers across the state address mental health in the workplace. “A healthy workplace is the foundation...
New DIFS Consumer Guide Explains Protections against 'Surprise' Medical Bills
Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance. (LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has recently published a new consumer guide that can help Michiganders understand their rights regarding surprise medical bills that are the result of unknowingly receiving care from an out-of-network health care provider. The new publication seeks to help consumers understand what protections might apply when they receive an unexpected medical bill after receiving medical treatment.
Lt. Governor Gilchrist Announces MI Connected Future Statewide Tour
DETROIT, Mich. – Today, the Michigan High Speed Internet Office (MIHI) kicked off the MI Connected Future statewide listening tour aimed at collecting input from Michigan residents on how best to prioritize an estimated $1.6 billion the state will receive to deliver affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state.
