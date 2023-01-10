Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance. (LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has recently published a new consumer guide that can help Michiganders understand their rights regarding surprise medical bills that are the result of unknowingly receiving care from an out-of-network health care provider. The new publication seeks to help consumers understand what protections might apply when they receive an unexpected medical bill after receiving medical treatment.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO