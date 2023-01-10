Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
kilrradio.com
Emmetsburg Man Arrested After Domestic Incident
(Emmetsburg) – An Emmetsburg man is facing charges in connection with a domestic disturbance that happened earlier this month. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says on January 5th around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to a rural residence after getting a report of a disturbance. A subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Adam Enockson.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
kilrradio.com
House Fire Thursday Night in Spirit Lake Claims Two Lives
(Spirit Lake) - An fire that destroyed a structure in the Triboji Beach area Thursday night also claimed the lives of two people. Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says at around 11 p.m., crews were dispatched to 20945 151st Street and when they arrived, smoke was coming from the eves. Fire crews were told that one person got out of the house, but there were still two people inside.
kilrradio.com
Cylinder Man Facing Multiple Charges After Domestic Disturbance
(Cylinder)--A Cylinder man is facing multiple charges after a report of a disturbance last weekend in Palo Alto County. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a residence on 4th Street in Cylinder just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 7th. Upon arrival, deputies conducted a brief investigation and eventually arrested 47-year-old Richard Scott.
kilrradio.com
Lakefield MN Woman Charged With Murder
(Jackson) – A year-long investigation into the death of an employee at a Jackson convenience store last year has resulted in a Lakefield woman being charged with murder. Jackson County authorities and first responders were called to a convenience store in Jackson on January 7th, 2022 where a worker was found unresponsive behind the counter and not breathing. Paramedics tried to revive the woman, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
algonaradio.com
Cylinder Man Charged Following Weekend Incident
–The report of a disturbance over the weekend in Palo Alto County resulted in multiple charges being filed against a Cylinder man. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to a residence on 4th Street in Cylinder just after 1 AM on Saturday, January 7th. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a brief investigation and eventually arrested 47-year-old Richard Scott, charging him with Domestic Abuse Assault-while Displaying or Using a Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor and Simple Assault.
KEYC
Lakefield woman charged with third-degree murder after fatal overdose in Jackson County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Olivia Rose Saddler is facing a third-degree murder charge as well as a fourth-degree drug charge. A criminal complaint says on Jan. 7th, 2022, a woman died after being rushed to the hospital in Jackson. An autopsy listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Authorities...
KIMT
Winnebago County man pleads guilty to gun threat over missing wallet
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for threating to shoot people over a missing wallet. Swen Joseph Rogeness, 59 of Klemme, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Rogeness was arrested after an incident at a party in Leland on July 3, 2022. Investigators...
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
Lakefield Standard
JCC: Alleged threat under investigation
Officials with Jackson County Central schools continue to investigate an incident involving an alleged verbal threat made to a student. School officials said they were made aware of the alleged threat on Thursday, adding it did not place any student or staff member in immediate danger. School administrators, along with...
KAAL-TV
Family searches for answers in Clear Lake death
(ABC 6 News) – Friday is the funeral of a 34-year-old St. Louis man who served our country in Afghanistan and died after being found in freezing temperatures on the streets of Clear Lake, Iowa. ABC 6 News has obtained new details in the investigation into his death –...
algonaradio.com
Plea Deal Reached in Criminal Mischief Case
–An Algona man reached a plea agreement last week after being taken into custody by local law enforcement. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers arrested 38-year-old Jason James Kroll just after 9:30 PM on Tuesday, January 3rd on outstanding Kossuth County warrants. Online court records show Kroll was charged with 5th Degree Criminal Mischief back in February of 2022.
KGLO News
Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman facing a felony theft charge after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register is planning to plead guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
kilrradio.com
CEO/General Manager of Clay County Fair Taking New Position
(Spencer) – Clay County Fair CEO/Manager Jeremy Parsons has accepted a similar role as the CEO and Manager of the Iowa State Fair. He will succeed Gary Slater, who retired from the position in October of 2022. Parsons says he’s thrilled and excited for the opportunity. Parsons has...
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
kilrradio.com
Senator Dave Rowley Gives High Remarks to Governor Reynolds' Condition of the State Speech
(KILR) – Area lawmakers have been giving high remarks for Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State speech Tuesday night. One of those lawmakers was State Senator Dave Rowley, a Republican from Spirit Lake. He highlighted what proposals and ideas stood out to him during Reynolds’ speech.
kilrradio.com
ILCC Hosting Annual Jazz Band Contest
(Estherville) – The 2023 Jazz Band Contest is returning to the Janice K. Lund Performing Arts Center at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville Thursday, January 19th and Friday, January 20th. Iowa Lakes Instrumental Music Professor Carol Ayres says it’s a great opportunity for high school jazz bands to perform and get feedback from experienced judges.
