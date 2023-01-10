Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
A Lehigh Valley town decided to stop fluoridating its water. Here’s why advocates say that’s a bad idea
Fluoride is still a point of contention in the Lehigh Valley and across the state, as advocates argue it’s a cost-effective way to protect the dental health of all residents, including those with lower income who don’t have access to regular dental care. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Paul Muschick: Illinois is 9th state to ban assault rifle sales. Pennsylvania should become the 10th
Paul Muschick: A new ban on assault rifles shows Illinois officials care about gun violence. Why aren’t more states taking action?
walnutport.com
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro nominates former Sen. Pat Browne to be secretary of revenue
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Thusday said he nominated former Lehigh County Sen. Pat Browne to be the state’s next secretary of revenue.
walnutport.com
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro mines agency experience for public safety nominees
Pennsylvania’s public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks. as Gov. Josh Shapiro fills out his Cabinet ahead of his swearing-in Tuesday. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Missing brothers found dead in northeast Pa. reservoir
Two fishermen who are brothers and had been missing for over a week were found dead in Pikes Creek Reservoir, state police said.
Comments / 0