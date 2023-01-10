Read full article on original website
A Phineas And Ferb Revival From Original Creator Dan Povenmire Is In The Works
"Phineas and Ferb" is one of the rare children's shows that manages to impress adult viewers with its witty humor and relentless summer vacation energy. Packed with gags and other things only adults notice when they watch the show, "Phineas and Ferb" is a prime candidate for a streaming-era revival with so many grown-up fans of the show doubtlessly eager to dive back into the titular duo's misadventures.
Yellowjackets Crash Lands A Buzzworthy Season 2 Teaser Complete With A Very Suspicious Meal
"Yellowjackets" hive assemble, there's a brand new look at Season 2. SHOWTIME delivered a stinger when it debuted "Yellowjackets." Featuring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and a slew of other talented stars, the series was the perfect creepy drama to captivate our minds in the winter of 2021. The...
Why Shaggy Sounds So Familiar On HBO Max's Velma
The new "Scooby-Doo" prequel series "Velma" is out now on HBO Max, and while the response to the series has been mixed (it has a 60% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing), one thing pretty much everyone can agree on is that it has a great voice cast. Series co-creator Mindy Kaling voices the titular glasses-wearing amateur detective, and she's joined by Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred, in addition to such names as Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Steven Root, and "Weird Al" Yankovic in supporting roles.
The Issue That Stranger Things Fans Have With The Season 4 Finale's Tone
Fans rejoiced in May 2022 as they finally got to revisit the gang from Hawkins, Indiana after a nearly three-year wait for "Stranger Things 4." The fourth season continues the saga of the sci-fi horror Netflix series where our characters are divided worldwide, but a common threat from Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) past unites all their newfound struggles. The fourth season received critical acclaim for its darker tone and excellent character moments (we can't listen to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" without crying either) and broke viewing records for Netflix, according to IndieWire.
Bryan Cranston Is Still Totally Down For A Malcolm In The Middle Revival
Just saying that the Wilkersons of "Malcolm in the Middle" represented the typical American family would be like calling "The Brady Bunch" modern and down to Earth. The series, which starred Frankie Muniz as the title character, gave us endless examples over seven seasons of how family dysfunction can be downright hilarious. Flash forward to today, it's hard now hard to think of Bryan Cranston, who played Malcolm's dad, Hal, without him wearing a black pork pie hat while sporting a bloodstained goatee. And despite "Breaking Bad" sending him towards mostly dramatic roles, he's recently expressed interest in stepping back into the fictional shoes of Hal.
Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy
Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Doesn't Think Her Character Is Any Match For Beth
Since it hit the airwaves in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has pulled exactly zero punches in honoring the storied genre that birthed it. That includes a near-endless parade of tough guys and gals doing the sorts of things tough guys and gals tend to do. Indulging in high-minded machismo has, of course, become Sheridan's calling card of late. And "Yellowstone" remains ground zero for such characterizations, particularly those of the female persuasion. In fact, midway through its fifth season on the air, "Yellowstone" introduced more cunning, tough-willed women than pretty much any show on television, with Sheridan reveling often in taking their toughness into the bare-knuckle realm.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
Gold Rush's Dave Turin Once Admitted To Certain Moments Of The Show Being Embellished
"Gold Rush" is one of the most intense reality series out there. Each season follows several groups of miners who head out to hunt for gold, not knowing how much they'll bring home. Every time they venture forth, it's a gamble, but for some, that's part of the thrill. Dave...
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Shark Tank Was Almost Axed After Just One Season
Today, "Shark Tank" is one of the flagship shows in ABC's fleet. According to TV Series Finale, the show's current season is averaging a healthy 3.5 million viewers per episode–not bad for a show that began in 2009. On top of that, the show has received 22 total Emmy nominations, winning Best Structured Reality Program Emmy every year from 2014 to 2017 (via The Emmys). Hundreds of entrepreneurs have pitched their ideas on "Shark Tank," and altogether the sharks have invested an estimated $207 million in their companies (per Slide Bean). By now, dozens of everyday products got their start on "Shark Tank," from Bombas Socks to PhoneSoap.
The Ending Of Alice In Borderland Season 2 Explained
First came "Squid Game," then came "Alice in Borderland." International audiences are now suckers for life-changing games with deathly consequences, as "Alice in Borderland" makes its name as a must-see TV show on Netflix. Following passionate gamer Arisu and his friends, fans follow the gang through a parallel version of Tokyo as they play dangerous games to try and spare their lives. Originally adapted from the 2010 manga series, the show's second season has only continued to set more records. With a mind-blowing finale that presents more questions than it does answers, viewers might be feeling a little confused by the end of the season.
The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig
For fans of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch is easily one of the most recognizable outside of the main cast of friends. This is on account of Rauch's character, Bernadette Rostenkowski, having quite a distinctive voice and demeanor. With a soft and high-pitched voice, Bernadette usually appears to be sweet and caring, which she is, though she sometimes manages to hide the fire and explosive anger that tends to manifest when she is frustrated.
