ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

These industries make the most money in West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbHZv_0k9gou4R00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mining continues to be one of West Virginia’s biggest industries, according to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and revenue data.

West Virginia’s top-producing industries in the second quarter of 2022, according to business credit card company Capital on Tap were:

  1. Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction
  2. State and local
  3. Manufacturing

The oil and gas extraction industry produced more than 16 billion dollars in just the second quarter (April, May, June) at $16,340,600,000 in GDP. In that same quarter, state and local, which includes government agencies and entities like the U.S. Postal Service, contributed $9,462,000,000, and manufacturing contributed $9,423,200,000.

Federal agency considering ban on gas stoves: report

According to the U.S. Bureau of Analysis , in the third quarter 2022, mining was the lead industry for seven states, including West Virginia, and those seven states were all in the top eight highest overall GDP increases for the quarter.

Where the GDP indicates the value of what is produced in West Virginia, revenue indicated the amount of money that the industries generated for the state. But mining still made that list, generating $7.4 billion in 2022, according to IBISWorld . The top revenue industries for West Virginia in 2022 were:

  1. Hospitals – $11.1 billion
  2. Coal Mining – $7.4 billion
  3. Gas Stations with Convenience Stores – $6.1 billion

Overall, West Virginia produced more than $71 billion in GDP in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
IDAHO STATE
WBOY

Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 39 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s favorite fast-food restaurant?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ronald McDonald is loving this study. The Mountain State’s favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s, according to a study by BetSperts. The study says that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are West Virginia’s second and third favorite fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s is also the favorite in 21 other states. Which includes the Tri-State area. Starbucks […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTAP

USDA now accepting applications for its rural W.Va. development grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for their Rural Business Development Grant Program. Applications for the grant program are being accepted until 4:30 P.M. On Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Andrew Stacy, is the Public Affairs Specialist with USDA Rural Development in West Virginia....
wchstv.com

Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

DHHR Launches Hiring Events To Fill Positions Throughout W.Va.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced this week that it plans to host in-person and virtual hiring events throughout the month of January. Open positions are available for nurses, office assistants, program specialists, lab scientists, child protective service workers, and others. Last month, newly appointed DHHR...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Southern West Virginia Snow Drought Establishes New Record

Oak Hill, WV(WOAY) – Despite the snow that is on the horizon for Friday and Saturday, the damage has already been done in southern West Virginia. Winter has not only been off to a very quiet start, the mountain state is in the midst of a record snowless season.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Commissioner Leonhardt Calls for hard Commitment on Laboratory Funding

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After reviewing Governor Jim Justice’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, Commissioner Kent Leonhardt released the following statement:. “I’m thrilled to finally see a line-item for laboratories within the budget bill, but I am disappointed that it’s only a soft commitment through the surplus section. With the Legislature looking to push historic policy changes, including record tax breaks, we need the same kind of enthusiasm towards rebuilding our labs. I am worried as we increase the overall budget by $200 million, spend down our ARPA dollars and pass these tax cuts, we will miss a once-in-a-generation chance to build state-of-the-art laboratories,” said Commissioner Leonhardt.
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy