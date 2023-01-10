ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Military.com

Air Force Base Digs Giant Trench to Reduce Impact of Forever Chemicals on Groundwater

In an effort to stop PFAS contamination before it reaches the Dayton water system, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said engineers have built a 420-foot-long trench near a hazardous materials storage site on the base. "The constructed trench will intercept impacted groundwater, and a downgradient-collection basin will catch affected surface water...
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts nineteen

Two Greenfield women charged with election falsification and possession of false records were among 19 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Matracia, 54, and Stant, 55, were both indicted on charges that are both fifth-degree felonies. According to court documents for the first count, on or around...
GREENFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Englewood businesses evacuated after construction ruptures gas line

ENGLEWOOD — Multiple crews evacuated surrounding Englewood businesses after a gas pipeline was damaged Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to the intersection of West Wenger Road and Holiday Drive at around 11:20 p.m. after a construction company struck a gas pipeline, Englewood Dispatch informed News Center 7. Englewood, Clayton,...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East superintendent announces retirement

CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
CASSTOWN, OH
dayton.com

Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering

The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
UNION, OH

