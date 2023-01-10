Read full article on original website
'Top Gun: Maverick' director says the US Navy 'wiped' his camera clean because he photographed something he 'wasn't supposed to capture'
"Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski was allowed to visit top secret US Navy bases in his "quest for authenticity."
Demi Lovato Poster Banned in UK for Causing “Serious and Widespread” Offense
A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album, HOLY FVCK, was banned in the UK due to complaints that it “was likely to cause serious offence to Christians.”. In a January 11th ruling issued by the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the watchdog agency deemed a street advertisement primarily featuring the singer’s latest album artwork was “likely to cause serious or widespread offence.” The disputed image was posted at six locations in London and removed four days later on August 23rd, 2022 after receiving four complaints.
Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Rob Lowe sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dog Gone. The new Netflix movie follows a young man and his beloved dog after they are separated on the Appalachian Trail, and the desperate search undertaken by the man his father to find the pup before it’s too late.
Every Flaming Lips Album Ranked From Worst to Best
This feature originally ran in 2013 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of Wayne Coyne’s spongy, gooey mind.
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim’s Mother Criticizes Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Golden Globes Win
Evan Peters, who portrayed American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the controversial Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, won big at the 2023 Golden Globes but not everyone is happy about it. Peters nabbed the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie. The actor’s lauded performance in the 2022 series, however, has caused apprehension among many who feel that the series glorifies the murderer. Multiple families of Dahmer’s victims have criticized the series since its airing. Now, Shirley Hughes – mother of Dahmer victim Tony Hughes – told TMZ what she thought of Peters’ win....
Nick Kroll Explains How History of the World, Part II Got Incredible Guest Stars Like Danny DeVito and Johnny Knoxville
For those wondering how much a Mel Brooks project the upcoming History of the World, Part II might be, know that executive producer Nick Kroll spent 25 minutes at the Television Critics Association press tour explaining the comedy legend’s deep involvement with the project. “It begins with Mel,” Kroll...
Monsta X on Constructing the “Deeper and Sexier” Sound of New Album REASON
It’s an undeniably interesting time for MONSTA X. The five active members of the group — Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M — have been writing, creating, and touring steadily over the past few years. An English-language release, The Dreaming, was followed by 2022’s SHAPE OF LOVE. The group’s leader, Shownu, is completing his enlistment period in the South Korean military and expected to return in the coming months. In the meantime, youngest member I.M signed with Sony Music Korea for solo endeavors, while emphasizing his commitment to the group simultaneously.
Mel Brooks Introduces History of the World, Part II with New Trailer: Watch
Hulu has set the release date for Mel Brooks’ sequel series History of the World, Part II alongside a new teaser trailer. Watch the clip below ahead of the show’s March 6th premiere. At 96 years old, Brooks still has his comedic flair intact. While introducing the teaser...
Paul T. Goldman Clip Reveals How, Exactly, the Seth Rogen-Produced Docu-Comedy Came to Be: Exclusive
The baffling but fascinating Peacock comedy Paul T. Goldman might not make sense on the surface — how did a seemingly average middle-aged guy find himself telling the story of his life in the context of a streaming TV series? But in the below clip from the upcoming Episode 5, everything starts to make sense, as we hear and see just how Paul T. Goldman managed to get the attention of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner, who would go on to bring Paul T. Goldman the series to the screen.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Star in Trailer for Your Place or Mine: Watch
Netflix has today revealed the trailer for Your Place or Mine, the upcoming rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. It begins streaming February 10th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. In the film, Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) are a pair of long-distance best friends who, despite one...
Michael Bay Charged With Killing Pigeon on Italian Film Set
Michael Bay is in legal trouble in Italy, where a pigeon — a protected bird in the country — allegedly died on his film set. According to TheWrap, a homing pigeon was killed by a dolly during the filming of the 2019 Netflix film 6 Underground. An unnamed individual took a photo of the incident and reported it to the Italian authorities due to a national law that prohibits harming, capturing, or killing any wild bird.
Velma Goes to High School in Trailer for HBO Max’s Scooby-Doo Prequel Series: Watch
Better find your glasses, because HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for Velma, their new origin story of the spectacled Scooby Doo character. The adult animated series premieres today, January 12th. In Velma, executive producer Mindy Kaling voices a teen version of Velma Dinkley — an outcast at her...
Bob Odenkirk Returns to the Small Screen in Teaser for New Series Lucky Hank: Watch
Less than a year after Better Call Saul wrapped up a six-season run, Bob Odenkirk is poised to return to television with Lucky Hank, a new series premiering on AMC in March that just released its first teaser. Watch the clip below. Based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, Lucky...
A Timeline of Austin Butler’s Weird Fake Elvis Voice
For most cable TV watchers born between a very specific window in the mid-’90s, Austin Butler was first introduced to cultural consciousness as the once-in-a-blue-moon Nickelodeon/Disney Channel actor who dated Vanessa Hudgens. A few years and some made-for-TV movies later, he’s a household name who just won his first Golden Globe for his starring role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
Philip Selway Is “Picking Up Pieces” on New Single: Stream
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has today shared “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single from his upcoming third solo album Strange Dance. With guitar accompaniment from Portishead’s Adrian Utley, “Picking Up Pieces” demonstrates some of the life wisdom Selway has picked up along the way throughout his multi-decade music career: “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” he said in a press release. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”
Paramore Channel Their Inner Talking Heads on New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Stream
Whether or not parlez-vous français, it’s time vous parlez now that the band has shared the new song, “C’est Comme Ça.”. The title, “C’est Comme Ça,” translates to, “It’s Like That,” and the French phrase gets sprinkled amongst plenty of “La la las” during the chorus. Meanwhile, the verses find Hayley Williams aping the spoken-word style popularized by Serge Gainsbourg and the dance rock of Talking Heads. “In a single year, I’ve aged 100,” she says cooly. “My social life — a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough and listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.” Check it out below.
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs on New Album Songs of Surrender
On St. Patrick’s Day, U2 will unveil their new album Songs of Surrender. Taking a page from Taylor Swift, the forthcoming collection sees the band reimagine 40 songs from their back catalog. U2’s The Edge previewed the project in a handwritten note sent to fans. “The fact is that...
HBO Max Announces Price Hike
It’s not TV, it’s just slowly becoming as expensive as cable. On January 12th, HBO Max announced a price hike for all new and existing subscribers. HBO Max launched in 2020 with a monthly cost of $14.99 plus applicable fees. The price is now $15.99, which current subscribers will notice as soon as their next bill on or after February 11th. HBO Max’s ad-supported tier will remain $9.99 per month.
Singer-Songwriter Julia Wolf Shares Origins of New Song “Now”: Exclusive
Origins is our recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Julia Wolf takes us through “Now” and offers a freestyle version of the new track. For New York-based pop artist Julia Wolf, the biggest ideas can start...
Lorde’s Sister Indy Announces Debut EP Threads, Shares “Hometown”: Stream
Following the steps of her older sister Lorde, Indy Yelich O’Connor has announced her debut EP. Ahead of its February 17th release on TMWRK Records, the burgeoning pop singer better known mononymously as Indy has today shared the single “Hometown.”. The five-song Threads EP includes the previously-released title...
