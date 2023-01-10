Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ on Peacock, A Nicecore Fairytale with Deceptive Depth
Before Emily could run in Paris, Mrs. Harris had to politely walk. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, now streaming on Peacock, makes for its own pleasant tale of finding oneself in the City of Light. But there’s more to this light tale of a foreigner visiting France than meets the eye, with the film showing a surprising willingness to interrogate the glitzy surfaces in which it luxuriates.
When 'The Chosen' Jesus met giant serpent Satan: Jonathan Roumie dishes on 16-foot python co-star
Jonathan Roumie's Jesus has a slithering costar in Sunday's "The Chosen" episode - a 16-foot python named Penelope. "We all gasped when we saw her."
A look at food miles
The drought the past few summers and the dramatic storms this winter remind us of how the impacts of climate change touch everyone. This is especially true for folks growing food across the world, as some areas face desertification while others face massive flooding, and everything in between. Surviving and thriving as a species means that the choices everyone makes — from governments to everyday people — will impact how well we navigate this challenge. An immediate piece of the puzzle we can all tackle...
SFGate
Disneyland is making major changes. Will Genie Plus be next?
This week, Disneyland announced massive changes to the theme park, addressing guest concerns about cost and in-park experience. Foremost among the changes: Park hopping has changed from 1 p.m to 11 a.m., and the company is making the lowest-tier, lowest-cost park tickets available on more days in 2023. “Many of...
SFGate
Ray Cordeiro, ‘Uncle Ray,’ World’s Most Durable DJ, Dies at 98
His funeral committee said on Saturday local time that Cordeiro, full name Raimundo Maria Cordeiro, but much better known as “Uncle Ray,” died on Friday at the CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee said that friends and family sent him off with a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
2023 Oscars: Has ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Done Enough to Win Over VFX Voters?
“Avatar: the Way of Water” is too much of a juggernaut to lose the VFX Oscar — and senior VFX supervisor Joe Letteri from Wētā FX made a persuasive case for why it’s the frontrunner during Saturday’s “bake-off” at the Academy Museum, where Visual Effects Branch members watched presentations and Q&A sessions that will help determine the five nominees set to be announced January 24. Instead, the big question surrounding the category has been whether or not the high-flying “Top Gun: Maverick” has the right stuff to get nominated: Its VFX team, led by production supervisor Ryan Tudhope, was under...
Trekking the Bavarian Alps
Hiking trip in Berchtesgaden National Park near the Germany-Austria border is a mix of rugged trails and German cheer
Comments / 0