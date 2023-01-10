Read full article on original website
Related
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company
Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
NXT Level Up Results (1/13): Duke Hudson Takes On Damon Kemp, Von Wagner Competes
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 13. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 10. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/13) Von Wagner def. Oba Femi. Isla Dawn def. Jakara Jackson. Duke Hudson def. Damon...
WWE Interested In Hikuleo
WWE is interested in a New Japan Pro Wrestling name who is in the news... but it isn't who you might think. Fightful Select has learned that higher ups within WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo. Fightful has told that has been the word for "months," and we actually had heard that even prior to the Wrestle Kingdom show.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about wrestling when she was hired by WWE, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference. Pappas had worked with the likes of P. Diddy in the past and was used to dealing with larger than life figures in her line of business.
Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Contract Signing, More Set For 1/20 WWE SmackDown
See what's on tap for the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will sign the contrac to make their bout at the WWE Royal Rumble official on the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Owens will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Contract Status, Offer Info On Several Free Agents: Lady Frost, Billie Starkz, EJ Nduka, More
There were multiple reports today that EJ Nduka (formerly Ezra Judge in NXT) has his MLW contract set to expire imminently, with one saying it was this weekend. Fightful has spoken with both EJ and MLW and confirmed that he's actually already a free agent and has been since January 1. He's honored the upcoming date, but no word has been given to us on possible extension talks.
Matt Hardy: AEW Will Benefit From All Of The WWE Chaos, Tony Khan Is The Only One In Our Iron Throne
Matt Hardy discusses the chaos surrounding WWE and how AEW will benefit from it. WWE is currently in a state of chaos following Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this month. Following his return, then Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role. Only hours later, rumors emerged about the company potentially selling itself to The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, although those rumors turned out to be false for the time being.
Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never
Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
AKIRA Signs With MLW
MLW has brought in a highly touted indie name. Fightful Select has learned that AKIRA has signed with Major League Wrestling and will be starting soon. We learned that this has been in the works for months, dating back to at least early November. AKIRA, who was originally out of...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny Announces Her Retirement From Wrestling 'Due To An Injury'
Jinny hangs up her boots. Former WWE Superstar Jinny announced her retirement from wrestling in a tweet on January 14, 2022. In the tweet, she cites an undisclosed injury as the reason for her decision. Jinny also says she's excited for the next chapter in her life. Jinny has not...
Britt Baker On Adam Cole's Return, B3CCA Coming To MLW, Matt Cardona On PWI Award | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 12, 2023. - Adam Cole returned to AEW on last night's Dynamite. Now, both he and Britt Baker have taken to Twitter to comment on the return. - MLW has announced the impending debut of B3CCA. From MLW:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major...
Adam Cole returns, Elite vs. DT Game 7, Tony Khan wants to buy WWE? | Day After Dynamite #44
Righteous Reg is our guest this week, as we talk about AEW's return to the Kia Forum and the lack of Monè.
Paul Heyman Featured On NFL Game, Young Rock Viewership, Raven-IMPACT Update | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. - Paul Heyman was featured before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday January 13, amassed 1.428 million viewers and a 0.3 rating on NBC. -...
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Rises On 1/13/2023
The preliminary viewership numbers for the January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, January 14, that WWE SmackDown on January 13 averaged 2.182 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.204 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.160 million viewers. Friday's WWE SmackDown also recorded a preliminary 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
New Temporary IMPACT Wrestling Authority Figure To Be Named At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Scott D'Amore is hurt, but the show must go on. Gail Kim announced on the January 12 episode of IMPACT on AXS that due to Bully Ray's actions, Scott D'Amore is temporarily sidelined. Bully Ray put Scott through a table on the January 5 episode in the build-up to his Full Metal Mayhem match with Josh Alexander coming up on Friday, January 13.
WWE Engages Outside Advisors To Support Review Of Strategic Alternatives
WWE is engaging with outside advisors as media rights negotiations come up. WWE announced that they have retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE’s management team in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize the value of the company and shareholders.
Nyla Rose On Stealing Jade Cargill's TBS Title Belt: A Little Thievery Never Hurt Nobody
Nyla Rose comments on stealing Jade Cargill's TBS Championship belt earlier this year. Although Jade Cargill has held the TBS Championship since it was introduced earlier this year, Nyla Rose probably thinks that she had a unofficial stint with the belt in the last quarter of 2022. After beating Willow Nightingale at Battle Of The Belts 4, Cargill had her TBS Title belt stolen by Nyla Rose, who went on to keep possession of the title until the Full Gear pay-per-view in December.
Deaner: Mickie James Is One Of The Best Professional Wrestlers Ever, I Hope She Wins At Hard To Kill
Deaner gives high praise to Mickie James. Mickie James is up against one of the toughest challenges of her last rodeo at Hard To Kill, as she is set to face the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Title vs. Career match. Since beginning her last rodeo in September 2022, James has defeated the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, Mia Yim, along with many others.
Wrestling World Reacts To Jinny's Retirement
The wrestling world comes together for Jinny. Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny retired from active competition on Saturday, January 14, 2023, after spending more than a year away from wrestling. On social media, several of her peers wished her well in her retirement and reacted to the news. You...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0