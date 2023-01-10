ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company

Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
WWE Interested In Hikuleo

WWE is interested in a New Japan Pro Wrestling name who is in the news... but it isn't who you might think. Fightful Select has learned that higher ups within WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo. Fightful has told that has been the word for "months," and we actually had heard that even prior to the Wrestle Kingdom show.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon

In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about wrestling when she was hired by WWE, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference. Pappas had worked with the likes of P. Diddy in the past and was used to dealing with larger than life figures in her line of business.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Contract Status, Offer Info On Several Free Agents: Lady Frost, Billie Starkz, EJ Nduka, More

There were multiple reports today that EJ Nduka (formerly Ezra Judge in NXT) has his MLW contract set to expire imminently, with one saying it was this weekend. Fightful has spoken with both EJ and MLW and confirmed that he's actually already a free agent and has been since January 1. He's honored the upcoming date, but no word has been given to us on possible extension talks.
Matt Hardy: AEW Will Benefit From All Of The WWE Chaos, Tony Khan Is The Only One In Our Iron Throne

Matt Hardy discusses the chaos surrounding WWE and how AEW will benefit from it. WWE is currently in a state of chaos following Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this month. Following his return, then Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role. Only hours later, rumors emerged about the company potentially selling itself to The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, although those rumors turned out to be false for the time being.
Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never

Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
AKIRA Signs With MLW

MLW has brought in a highly touted indie name. Fightful Select has learned that AKIRA has signed with Major League Wrestling and will be starting soon. We learned that this has been in the works for months, dating back to at least early November. AKIRA, who was originally out of...
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Rises On 1/13/2023

The preliminary viewership numbers for the January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, January 14, that WWE SmackDown on January 13 averaged 2.182 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.204 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.160 million viewers. Friday's WWE SmackDown also recorded a preliminary 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
WWE Engages Outside Advisors To Support Review Of Strategic Alternatives

WWE is engaging with outside advisors as media rights negotiations come up. WWE announced that they have retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE’s management team in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize the value of the company and shareholders.
Nyla Rose On Stealing Jade Cargill's TBS Title Belt: A Little Thievery Never Hurt Nobody

Nyla Rose comments on stealing Jade Cargill's TBS Championship belt earlier this year. Although Jade Cargill has held the TBS Championship since it was introduced earlier this year, Nyla Rose probably thinks that she had a unofficial stint with the belt in the last quarter of 2022. After beating Willow Nightingale at Battle Of The Belts 4, Cargill had her TBS Title belt stolen by Nyla Rose, who went on to keep possession of the title until the Full Gear pay-per-view in December.
Deaner: Mickie James Is One Of The Best Professional Wrestlers Ever, I Hope She Wins At Hard To Kill

Deaner gives high praise to Mickie James. Mickie James is up against one of the toughest challenges of her last rodeo at Hard To Kill, as she is set to face the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Title vs. Career match. Since beginning her last rodeo in September 2022, James has defeated the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, Mia Yim, along with many others.
Wrestling World Reacts To Jinny's Retirement

The wrestling world comes together for Jinny. Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny retired from active competition on Saturday, January 14, 2023, after spending more than a year away from wrestling. On social media, several of her peers wished her well in her retirement and reacted to the news. You...
