gamblingnews.com
CEASE Demands a Full Smoking Ban for Casinos by April
Ahead of New Jersey governor Phil Murphy’s address to the state, CEASE released a video with their demands on eradicating the only loophole in New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act. Casinos Are the Only Work Places in New Jersey Where Smoking Is Still Allowed. On January 10, CEASE released...
Fact Check: Elon Musk 'Suing the Pants Off' Kathy Griffin, Article Says
A viral post on Facebook suggested Elon Musk and Kathy Griffin may be taking their clash from Twitter to the courts. But is all as it first looks?
mansionglobal.com
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
‘Tons’ of food gets tossed daily by NYC hotel because migrants won’t eat it
Nearly a ton of taxpayer-provided food gets tossed in the trash every day at a massive Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants — because they’d rather secretly cook their own meals on dangerous hot plates, a whistleblowing worker has revealed. Disturbing photos show garbage bags full of sandwiches and bagels awaiting disposal at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square, where the city pays a daily rate as high as $500 per room, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez told The Post. “It’s a crime to be throwing out so much food,” he said. Other images show a hotel room littered with empty...
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs
Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York
Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food
New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
Biden administration gas stove ban idea leaves NYC restaurants feeling burned
During a Friday night dinner rush, executive chef Peter Petti will have stainless steel pots of pasta water boiling while searing salmon and steaks, all 12 burners ignited on the gas stoves at Sojourn, a New American restaurant on the Upper East Side. Nearly everything on his menu – from a 30-day, dry-aged NY strip to a chocolate flambeed dessert – is cooked on the range. “Some dishes require two or three pans on the burners,” said Petti, 45, who’s been cooking with gas since the beginning of his culinary career in the early 2000s, when he started as a line...
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
I Worked From Vegas Without Telling My Boss. It Was Perfect — Until I Had a Surprise Zoom Call in a Casino.
A 32-year-old nonprofit worker went to Vegas while working remotely. They didn't tell their boss, and everything was going smoothly until an unexpected Zoom meeting.
Guilty! We Book Aisle & Window Seats On Narrowbody Domestic Flights
I feel attacked! The Washington Post wrote an article about couples who book aisle and window seats. I have no shame in admitting that I book a window and aisle seat, hoping we’ll have a less than 100% full flight and the middle seat will remain empty. According to...
Twitter Offices Closing Down After Not Paying Rent: Report
Some of Twitter’s international offices are set to close after the tech giant stopped paying its rent on them, according to a report. Sources familiar with the company told Business Insider that Twitter’s major Singapore office—the company’s headquarters in Asia—was shut down on Wednesday because of non-payment of rent, with Platformer reporter Casey Newton claiming that landlords had “walked employees out of the building.” Other offices are set to close for the same reason, Business Insider’s sources claim, with around a dozen Twitter workspaces in total either closing or being in the process of closing. The closures are reportedly part of Elon Musk’s uncompromising cost cutting at Twitter, which has already seen thousands of workers laid off. The office closures will reportedly see a few hundred more staff dropped from the company’s payroll.I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 11, 2023 Read it at Business Insider
Eric Adams says migrants being given ‘false impression’ about what to expect in NYC
EL PASO, TEXAS — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said migrants should be warned there is “no more room” in the Big Apple for them as he called on increased coordination from the federal government to handle this “national emergency.” Adams was speaking in El Paso after checking out conditions in the Texas border city. The mayor slammed federal leaders for not helping cities across the nation taking in scores of migrants. He said he learned Sunday that websites are giving asylum seekers the “false impression” about what they can expect in New York, including that they would be living...
Golf.com
Florida’s Streamsong Resort sold to familiar owners for $160 million
One of the top destination golf resorts in the country is changing hands. Mosiac, the phosphate mining company that turned one of its former mine sites into the two, and eventually three, golf courses of Streamsong Resort ten years ago, announced Friday it’s selling the resort for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC, a subsidiary of Kemper Sports Management.
gamblingnews.com
AGA Published Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker for the Months Ended November 2022
The American Gaming Association published its Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, featuring state-by-state and nationwide financial performance data with breakdowns for individual gaming verticals. According to the AGA, the US commercial gaming industry experienced a 2.4% year-on-year growth in November. The Industry Posted Record-Breaking Revenue in November. November was the 21st...
msn.com
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as major CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
Return to the office already. That’s what CEOs are increasingly telling remote workers who have grown accustomed to working from home—and who have ignored requests to resume working at the company building. On Wednesday, Starbucks announced that, starting on Jan. 30, employees who live within commuting distance of...
wearebuffalo.net
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Finalizes Second Divorce
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott is officially divorced from her second husband Dan Jewett. Scott remarried high school teacher Jewett in March 2021, two years after her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, but the couple filed for divorce in September 2022. Scott was married to Bezos from 1993 to 2019, and was awarded $37 billion in the divorce, pledging half that sum to charity. She has since continued to donate significant portions of her wealth, sending large sums to both the Boys & Girls Club and Girl Scouts of America in 2022, among others.
