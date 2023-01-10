Read full article on original website
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Lake Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Healthy Tahoe: Stay safe, informed about flooding
Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and mountain communities, especially those in or around burn scars from recent fires, are at heightened risk. Residents and visitors are urged to consider safety preparedness measures as major atmospheric river activity, or wet storms, continue to move toward our region.
Real Estate: Analyzing market trends in 2023
Lake Tahoe has long been a popular destination for people all over the world. With its stunning mountain views, multiple options for skiing or snowboarding, hundreds of miles of hiking trails, and abundant opportunities for recreation, it’s no wonder why so many people are drawn to the area. Whether you’re looking to buy or sell property in Lake Tahoe, it’s important to understand the local real estate trends and statistics.
Best noodle joints at Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is known for its 300 days of sunshine per year, but in the wintertime an epic Sierra storm or two can come in and blanket the basin making it chilly pretty fast. That’s when a nice bowl of hot, hearty Asian noodles come into play. After a...
Series of storms expected to dump several feet of snow through holiday weekend at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Gas up those snow blowers and batten down the hatches because another series of storms are expected to bring strong winds, multiple feet of snow and travel and possible ski operation disruptions to the Lake Tahoe region through the holiday weekend. A weaker system...
Weekend storm headed to Tahoe could dump multiple feet of snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another strong winter storm is headed to Lake Tahoe this weekend that is expected to drop multiple feet of snow and cause extended travel disruptions. A break in the stormy weather on Thursday through Friday morning may be a good time for Tahoe residents...
Tahoe Action: Afroman, TOCCATA, Tainted Love, comedy show, Winter Hoedown on tap
Late-Nite Productions is bringing Afroman to Whiskey Dick’s Saloon at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, as a part of The High Hopes for 2023 tour. Tickets to the show are $20 online in advanced and $25 the day of the show. Special guests for this 21-plus show include Glass...
