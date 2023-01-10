ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violet, LA

Jeffrey Dahmer Victim’s Mother Criticizes Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Golden Globes Win

Evan Peters, who portrayed American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the controversial Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, won big at the 2023 Golden Globes but not everyone is happy about it. Peters nabbed the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie. The actor’s lauded performance in the 2022 series, however, has caused apprehension among many who feel that the series glorifies the murderer. Multiple families of Dahmer’s victims have criticized the series since its airing. Now, Shirley Hughes – mother of Dahmer victim Tony Hughes – told TMZ what she thought of Peters’ win....
New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed

Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
How many people died in Hurricane Katrina? Toll reduced 17 years later

The mystery of how many people died as a result of Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures that accompanied it is still being puzzled over more than 17 years after the storm's devastation. A new toll taking into account findings from medical logs has reduced the number significantly -- by around one quarter.
