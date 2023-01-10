Read full article on original website
IVGID trustees elect board positions, discuss transparency
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees met for the first time as a new board Wednesday, Jan. 11, and discussed a packed agenda filled with presentations and decisions that will impact the rest of the year. Trustee Matthew Dent was elected as...
LTCC marks passing of longtime trustee Frederick Wenck
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College staff, faculty, board members and administrators join the Wenck family in mourning the passing of longtime Board of Trustees member Dr. Frederick “Fritz” Wenck, who served LTCC for 42 years. Dr. Wenck passed away on Jan. 5, after a period of declining health in recent months.
Real Estate: Analyzing market trends in 2023
Lake Tahoe has long been a popular destination for people all over the world. With its stunning mountain views, multiple options for skiing or snowboarding, hundreds of miles of hiking trails, and abundant opportunities for recreation, it’s no wonder why so many people are drawn to the area. Whether you’re looking to buy or sell property in Lake Tahoe, it’s important to understand the local real estate trends and statistics.
Postal Service offering ‘special pick-ups’ through holiday weekend for impacted South Tahoe customers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The United States Postal Service said on Friday that severe winter storms have impacted access to some postal delivery routes, including in Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe and Truckee. Due to what the service is calling limited access set in by severe winter weather...
South Tahoe author releases a collection of ‘tales with tails’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Cal Orey, a South Lake Tahoe resident for the past 24 years, has a passion for writing. Orey over more than two decades has produced about a dozen books, and hundreds of articles for a variety of national and international magazines and websites, and also used to write a food column for the Tribune, Callie’s Cabin.
Best noodle joints at Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is known for its 300 days of sunshine per year, but in the wintertime an epic Sierra storm or two can come in and blanket the basin making it chilly pretty fast. That’s when a nice bowl of hot, hearty Asian noodles come into play. After a...
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Lake Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Tahoe Action: Afroman, TOCCATA, Tainted Love, comedy show, Winter Hoedown on tap
Late-Nite Productions is bringing Afroman to Whiskey Dick’s Saloon at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, as a part of The High Hopes for 2023 tour. Tickets to the show are $20 online in advanced and $25 the day of the show. Special guests for this 21-plus show include Glass...
Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
Preps: Vikings pin way to trio of 1st places; Incline boys unbeaten in league
SPARKS, Nev. — The South Tahoe wrestling program opened 2023 on a high note, picking up a trio of first-place finishes last weekend at the Sparks Invitational to earn fifth as a team. Senior Patrick Webster topped all four of his opponents by fall to take first place in...
