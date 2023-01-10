In November 2022, Pokemon TCG released the last series from the Sword and Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield Silver Tempest, was announced on September 9th, 2022. This is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it takes the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger with its trainers to adapt cards fromVMAX Climax. The prestigious Sword & Shield Silver Tempestalso continues Radiant Pokemon and the Trainer Gallery, which includes rare characters, Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Sword & Shield Brilliant Stars. As long as you appreciate the artwork, discuss the address of the card’s point of view in the set and what certain elements of the expansion may be in line with the future of the Pokemon TCG. Today, I’m continuing the Full Art section of Sword & Shield Silver Tempest.

