IGN
Pokemon Go Noibat Community Day Feb 2023
Noibat takes centre stage in Pokemon GO's February 2023 Community Day event! Join this Community Day event for a chance to encounter , and even evolve your Noibat into a Noivern, complete with a special move. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Noibat Community Day February 2023,...
game-news24.com
Good Pokemon!
There are many great Pokemon with Bug-type features on Pokemon GO including Genesect, Scizor and the UFO. If you want to win battles in GO, you should also have some powerful Pokemon of different types so that you can exploit a weak opponent. Against Dark, Grass and Psychic-type Pokemon, Bugs...
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's February Community Day Will Make a Lot of Players Happy
Pokemon Go's January Community took place this past weekend, and Niantic is already making plans for February. Today, the company revealed first details about next month's Community Day, and it's one that should make a lot of players happy! On Sunday, February 5th, Noibat will be taking the spotlight, making the Flying/Dragon-type much easier to come by! Noibat's evolved form Noivern requires a whopping 400 Candies to evolve, making it one of the harder Pokemon to obtain in the game. The event will start at 2 p.m. local time and will last until 5 p.m. local time.
IGN
Deathwave Deck Build Guide
Marvel Snap’s Deathwave deck generally uses a specific setup and card list to win matches, and we’re going to guide you through how to build it. Deathwave decks don’t often have many variations, but you can use our card list to help create one that you’re comfortable with. All of the cards here are found in Pool 3 or lower.
game-news24.com
The Card of the Pokemon. P.S. 37: Full Art Regis
In November 2022, Pokemon TCG released the last series from the Sword and Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield Silver Tempest, was announced on September 9th, 2022. This is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it takes the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger with its trainers to adapt cards fromVMAX Climax. The prestigious Sword & Shield Silver Tempestalso continues Radiant Pokemon and the Trainer Gallery, which includes rare characters, Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Sword & Shield Brilliant Stars. As long as you appreciate the artwork, discuss the address of the card’s point of view in the set and what certain elements of the expansion may be in line with the future of the Pokemon TCG. Today, I’m continuing the Full Art section of Sword & Shield Silver Tempest.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version 1.2 update announced for February
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be getting even more improvements when the version 1.2 update drops in February, it has been confirmed. Although they made history as Nintendo’s biggest launch in history, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been plagued by bugs, glitches, and plenty of lag – issues that persist even two months on from release.
IGN
Dominance - Official Steam Early Access Announcement Trailer
Dominance is a multiplayer top-down shooter, built on a no-limits attitude. Choose between a rich variety of different ability and item combinations and select one of 5 distinct characters. Battle up to 24 foes on the ever-evolving terrain to claim victory. Dominance is available now on Steam Early Access for PC.
IGN
Gripper - Official Announcement Trailer
Gripper is a story-driven cyber-bike challenging action game. Fight menacing bosses to dark synth tracks and experience an emotionally charged storytelling style in an explosive cyberpunk setting. Gripper is releasing on PC and Nintendo Switch in early 2023.
IGN
Lone Ruin - Official Launch Trailer
Lone Ruin is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see more of the world and enemies from this spell-based roguelike twin-stick shooter game. In Lone Ruin, play as an explorer who seeks a mysterious ancient power and venture into a ruined magical city,...
IGN
Destiny 2 Update 6.3.0.3 Patch Notes
The latest hotfix has dropped for Destiny 2 in the form of Update 6.3.0.3, bringing with it a number of fixes and adjustments. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Patch Notes, as well as a link to read them in full. Activities. Heist Battlegrounds. Fixed an issue...
IGN
Mistcaller - Official Announcement Trailer
Mistcaller is an upcoming supernatural puzzle-platformer. Players can control and bend mist to navigate around the world and make their way through puzzles. The game features a mysterious story, hand-drawn art, as well as challenging puzzles to solve. Mistcaller is launching on February 13 to PC.
IGN
Undisputed - Official PC Early Access Announcement Trailer
Undisputed is a boxing game that sets out to be the most authentic boxing experience to date. Stunning visuals, a revolutionary footwork system, and deep strategy are all packed into the first major boxing game in a decade. Undisputed launches in PC Steam Early Access on January 31.
Warzone DMZ players are using proximity chat to fake revive sounds and bait enemies
Warzone 2 players have been using the proximity chat for yet more chaos, this time luring enemies into deadly traps. Ever since Warzone’s highly anticipated sequel released, Call of Duty players have been making the most of proximity chat. And by making the most of it, that’s ranged from roleplaying as Uber drivers to turning off other players’ consoles via voice command. It's one way to secure a win, I guess.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - In Our Wake
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 5 - In Our Wake. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Arcade Paradise - Official Kung Fury: Street Rage DLC Trailer
Kung Fury: Street Rage, a licensed in-game cabinet, is available in the arcade management simulator adventure game Arcade Paradise. Watch the action-packed trailer to see what to expect with Kung Fury: Street Rage, including four playable characters and more. In Kung Fury: Street Rage, it's 1985 and violence is raging...
IGN
Pokemon Anime Series Will End With a Reunion of Ash, Misty and Brock; Squishmallows to Arrive in February 2023 and More
The Pokemon series we know for the past 25 years is now finally coming to an end. We recently saw Ash Ketchum achieve his life-long dream of becoming the Pokemon Champion of the World. It was then announced that Ash and Pikachu will be exiting the series for new cast members to take their place.
IGN
Xbox and Bethesda Event Coming Later This Month
An Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct games showcase will take place on January 25, featuring new details on Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and more. Announced on Xbox Wire, the event will start at 12pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 8pm UK (so 6am AEST on January 26). A Starfield standalone show is also in the works, meaning it won't feature at the Developer Direct, but Xbox and Bethesda still have plenty to show off for what's looking to be a busy 2023.
game-news24.com
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Gertrude Trailer
Meet Gertrude, the battle-hardened apothecary with a chivalrous spirit. Check out the trailer for her debut in the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent available on iOS and Android.
