Human Fetal Remains Found At NY Pump Station, Authorities Urge Mother To Come Forward

Authorities promised anonymity to anyone who comes forward with information about human fetal remains found at a pumping station in Rockland County.

A worker found the remains of the fetus -- believed to be a little over four months old -- in a catch drain at the facility on Convent Road in Nanuet shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco said in a Tuesday morning release.

The worker at first reportedly thought the 18-week-old fetal remains were parts of a doll.

Falco said his officers and Clarkstown police responded to the pumping station, roughly two miles from the Bergen County border.

"They were unable to determine the sex or any other characteristics at this time," the sheriff said.

Detectives from the Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation were summoned along with the county medical examiner, who will conduct an autopsy, he said.

"The pumping station is checked regularly, and the fetus most likely entered the sewer system earlier the same day before it was discovered," Falco added.

"We would encourage the mother or anyone else with information, including relatives, to come forward with any information," the sheriff said.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office tips line is 845-638-5500 . All calls will be kept confidential, Falco said.