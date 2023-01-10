ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

GIRL SCOUTS OF TROPICAL FLORIDA KICKS OFF 2023 COOKIE SEASON

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on January 14 to February 26, 2023, in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. It is the 88th Girl Scout Cookie sales season in the council’s now 100-year history. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial business in the world, with money from sales staying local supporting individual Girl Scouts to meet their goals.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade County partners with One Tree Planted to increase urban forestry in neighborhoods with low tree canopy

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department is partnering with One Tree Planted, a reforestation nonprofit, to plant more than 450 trees at Amelia Earhart Park in 2023. The plantings, led by Neat Streets Miami-Dade’s Million Trees initiative, will be achieved in three phases to increase tree canopy in some of Miami-Dade County’s neighborhoods with the highest need.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Leading Full Service Cannabis Law Firm, Mr. Cannabis Law, Innovates with Focus on Mental Health and Team Culture

Mr. Cannabis Law, a leading law firm in the South Florida area, is proud to announce their commitment to prioritizing the mental health and well-being of their employees by hiring Coach Matt, a peak performance coach, to lead the charge on employee well-being and creating a healthy team dynamic with learning and development as the centerpiece. Recognizing the importance of a positive mindset and team culture, the firm has kicked off a number of initiatives to promote employee mental health and productivity.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Happy New Year West Park!

As one of the newest elected officials for the city of West Park, I extend my well wishes to you and your loved ones for the upcoming year 2023-2024. Happy New Year West Park!. January 1st marks the beginning of a new year, a new journey, a new perspective, and a new outlook or vision for the future of our individual lives and our community.
WEST PARK, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Best Wishes for a Prosperous 2023

As we enter this new year, I want to thank you for all what we have gone through with success, and say a special thank you to all our West Park staff for all the hard work that you have done throughout 2022. Also, a thank you to the program coordinator who made the summer camp program very successful.
WEST PARK, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Best is Yet to Come!

That’s right, we’ve made it to see a brand new year! And with that being said, it is. my sincere prayer that this year is filled with accomplished goals, outstanding achievements, momentous occasions, extraordinary opportunities, successful entrepreneurial endeavors, and an abundant amount of prosperity to the City of West Park, its residents, community partners, and business community.
WEST PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy